Twitter users have been floored by the suggestion Chelsea might be after… Peter Crouch

Chelsea have not been shy in splashing out on expensive strikers in the past, such as the £50 million spent on Fernando Torres in 2011, so for football fans to see the club rumoured to be linked with Peter Crouch was something of a surprise.

Crouch is 36 years old and has scored just three league goals for Stoke City this season. He’s not quite the marquee signing people are used to seeing from the Blues.

"With Andy Carroll injured, Chelsea now looking at Peter Crouch" pic.twitter.com/svtVNNvAeP — 7amkickoff (@7amkickoff) January 18, 2018

Rumours had been circling about West Ham striker Andy Carroll, another master of the header, being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge too. It seems they’re after an aerial presence.

I was alive when Chelsea Football Club wanted to sign Peter Crouch. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 18, 2018

At this rate they’ll be taking a look at retired former Everton striker and heading expert Duncan Ferguson by deadline day.

How long until Conte has a look at Rickie Lambert? — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) January 18, 2018

Yo @ChelseaFC I’m over 6ft, immobile and haven’t scored in ages. Let’s talk. — David Cowlishaw (@davidcowlishaw) January 18, 2018

Preferred when Chelsea didn’t rely on old-fashioned English target men and instead used cultured Europeans like Robert Huth up front — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) January 18, 2018

Twitter, meanwhile, experienced issues around the time the Crouch news broke. He is a legend of the game after all.

Ah. It was Chelsea and their Crouch thing wot broke Twitter. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) January 18, 2018

This 2010 Chelsea tweet meanwhile, from a game against Crouch’s former side Tottenham, is ageing well…

Crouch is coming on. Route one here we come. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 12, 2010

Probably one they didn't expect to do the rounds 8 years later https://t.co/lBpdhZIOh1 — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) January 18, 2018

Others viewed the rumour as a feel-good story. Crouch was reportedly a season-ticket holder at Stamford Bridge when he was younger.

Come on Chelsea - make this Peter Crouch deal happen! Forget Alexis Sanchez, this is the deal we all want to see. #crouchforchelsea — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 18, 2018

And while it might seem an unlikely link, let’s not forget what Crouch, who scored 22 goals in 42 games for England, is capable of.

Will Blues fans be witnessing the robot and other excellent celebrations at Stamford Bridge in the near future?

Let’s hope so.