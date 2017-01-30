Twitter to stream Sky Sports' deadline-day coverage

Football fans will be able to watch live streaming of Sky Sports' coverage of transfer deadline day on Twitter for the first time on Tuesday.

Sky Sports is partnering with @TwitterUK to deliver a global live stream from the #SSNHQ newsroom on #DeadlineDay: https://t.co/EpFCfm9AW2 pic.twitter.com/z7wzyIqdqc — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 30, 2017

The social media platform has announced a partnership which will allow it to stream live coverage from Sky Sports News HQ for three hours as the transfer window draws to an end.

Three hour-long live streams broadcast from the Sky Sports News HQ Twitter account at noon, 5pm and 10pm will round up all the last-minute deals.

Twitter COO Anthony Noto said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Sky Sports to give fans everywhere another way to watch and discuss the day’s top rumours and deals as they unfold live, all on Twitter.”

The three broadcasts will include appearances from special guests, including Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Thierry Henry.

Fernando Torres was a deadline day signing for Chelsea in 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

Twitter is usually a lively place on deadline day, as rumours of possible player sightings en route or close to other clubs’ training grounds can quickly send the online rumour mill into overdrive.

The special set-up is the latest in a number of notable pushes by Twitter to become the ‘go-to’ place when it comes to live video, particularly around sport. Some NFL games have been broadcast live on the site in the US, while Wimbledon tennis action has been shown live, too.