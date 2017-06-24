Twitter reacts to the Lions defeat against the All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions have been defeated by New Zealand in their first test at Eden Park in Auckland.

The final score was 30-15.

Twitter fans admired the All Blacks performance and had mixed reviews about the Lions. Here are some of the best tweets.

