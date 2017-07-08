Twitter reacts to nail-biting finale between The Lions and New Zealand

The Lion's tour has finally come to an end in what was a nail-biting finale against New Zealand.

The final score was 15-15 with New Zealand so close to a try in the final minutes.

The match concluded the Lion's tour after six weeks and 10 matches.

The team thanked fans for following and supporting the tour at the end of their game which saw two teams share the cup.

Here is some Twitter reaction from fans on what they thought of the tour and the final Test.

