Twitter reacts to nail-biting finale between The Lions and New Zealand

The Lion's tour has finally come to an end in what was a nail-biting finale against New Zealand.

The final score was 15-15 with New Zealand so close to a try in the final minutes.

The match concluded the Lion's tour after six weeks and 10 matches.

The team thanked fans for following and supporting the tour at the end of their game which saw two teams share the cup.

Here is some Twitter reaction from fans on what they thought of the tour and the final Test.

As if the Lions drew, that's phenomenal, I'm more chuffed about that than a win #LionsNZ2017 — Keran (@kmaryellenr) July 8, 2017

#LionsNZ2017 all tries the @AllBlacks scored in the series were mistakes by @lionsofficial except the jordie barret try. Credit to lions — ♀soso tshaka (@TshakaSonwabile) July 8, 2017

Just finished Lions-NZ. Terrific series but I can't help but feel that we need to replay the decider. There has to be a winner #LionsNZ2017 — John Hobbs (@johnswisshobbs) July 8, 2017

Still not sure what to make of that test. Unreal spectacle of rugby. Awesome. Sorry there isn't another one next week. #LionsNZ2017 — Eoin Neylon (@eoinneylon) July 8, 2017

Cracking game - draw a bit of an anti-climax but job well done overall #lionsnz2017 — Gearóid Deegan (@GJDeegan) July 8, 2017

Two immense players who can't work out what to do with their faces #LionsNZ2017 #awkward pic.twitter.com/ZnRDy5piOX — Ben Rothery (@BRillustrations) July 8, 2017