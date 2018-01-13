Twitter reacts to Kane becoming Tottenham’s leading Premier League goalscorer at just 24 years old

In many ways this was not a vintage Harry Kane performance, but if anything that just goes to show what a high bar the Tottenham goal machine has set for himself.

Two Kane goals after half-time and before the hour secured three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but they also handed the striker yet another rather impressive record.

The brace took the 24-year-old past Teddy Sheringham’s Premier League goals tally of 97, leaving Kane just two goals away from the 100 club.

He’s done it very quickly, too, making a mockery of the records of these three PL greats.

The impressive numbers don’t stop there, either. Kane is moving into legendary territory before he’s even reached his prime years.

It’s a pretty good feeling for Spurs fans to have the England striker in their team.

Even fans of other clubs can’t ignore his quality.

Meanwhile, Ledley King has played with some decent strikers in his time. Were any of them as good as Kane is right now?

This Twitter thread documents the strikers Kane moves past in terms of goals.

He might well break the record for records broken at this rate.
