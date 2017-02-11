Twitter reacts to a historic nine try win for Ireland that included two hat-tricks

Ireland put Italy to the sword this afternoon in a history-making 63-10 win.

An early score for Kieth Earls put Ireland on the road to a first-half bonus point.

It wasn't long until CJ Stander followed his Munster team mate by getting over the line himself.

The rest of the first half had an air of déjà vu about it, with Earls going over again.

Before Stander grabbed his second.

And after that fourth try, Ireland had made history. Again.

Ireland become the first team to earn a losing bonus point and a try-scoring bonus point in Six Nations history. Trailblazers. #ITAvIRE pic.twitter.com/Am92ywC1Tq — Newstalk Sport (@NewstalkSport) February 11, 2017

PIECE OF HISTORY:

Ireland the first team to score a bonus point try in the #SixNations. Decent first half!

28-10.#ITAvIRE #rugbyunited — #rugbyireland (@RugbyIre) February 11, 2017

HT and already a 4 try bonus point for Ireland#RBS6Nations #ITAvIRE pic.twitter.com/gTC4fokodY — Mike Pearce Rugby (@MPsportsdragon) February 11, 2017

Ireland were 1st ever Six Nations side to get losing bonus point. Now 1st to get winning bonus point. Calls for national holiday!! #ITAvIRE — declan o'brien (@decalogues) February 11, 2017

It wasn't long before CJ was over again to complete a hat-trick.

Hat-trick hero! CJ Stander has scored 3 tries as Ireland lead Italy 35-10. #ITAvIRE #IRFU pic.twitter.com/DD9xV1OAfp — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) February 11, 2017

CJ Stander the first hat-trick by an @IrishRugby forward since Keith Wood against USA in 1999 — Stuart Farmer (@Stu_Farmer) February 11, 2017

With five tries from two Munster men, the inevitable started.

Munster playing well today with some support from Leinster 😇 #ITAvIRE — RuggerHugger (@an_cailin_alt) February 11, 2017

But with the bonus point secured, and three tries for Stander, people began to wonder would he also secure a personal bonus point.

Could @CJStander be first player 2 score his own bonus point in @6Nations_Rugby 😂#ITAvIRE — cliona foley (@ponyyelof) February 11, 2017

CJ Stander is going to get his own bonus point! #ITAvIRE #RBS6Nations #rterugby — Eoghan Foley (@EoghanFoley) February 11, 2017

After a dull period in the middle of the second half, Ireland, boosted by a hungry bench, added a a few more tries to heap misery onto the Italians.

Gilroy got in on the scoring action.

So happy for Craig Gilroy. An amazing player for Ireland & @UlsterRugby and equally such a nice person #ITAvIRE #swapsies 😂😂😂😝 — Megan Pierce (@MeganPie14) February 11, 2017

Quickly followed by Garry Ringrose showing off his pace to get his first Six Nations try.

RINGROSE YOU ABSOLUTE BEAUT #ITAvIRE — saltea (@aoifedara) February 11, 2017

That try, of course, sparked some comparisons.

With minutes left, Gilroy - who was enjoying his trip to Rome - decided he wasn't content with one try.

He added a second.

Gilroy with his 2nd try nd 8th try for 🇮🇪 10-56 nw #RBS6Nations #ITAvIRE — Chris Ryan (@petedabest55) February 11, 2017

Before claiming a very late hat-trick.

And Gilroy also gets a hattrick. That's 9 tries and 9 conversions! #ITAvIRE — Introvert Dave (@Introvert_Dave) February 11, 2017

what a performance from Gilroy in that second half #ITAvIRE 🍀 — Danielle Steele (@_Dannielle17) February 11, 2017

STAT: Craig Gilroy is the first man to score a Six Nations hat-trick for Ireland since CJ Stander, half an hour earlier #ITAvIRE — Jamie Weir (@jamiecweir) February 11, 2017

Of course, it was an easy selection for man of the match.

Can CJ still get in to his house with all these MotM awards? #rterugby #ITAvIRE — Avril Needham (@comagirlx) February 11, 2017

Job done, 63-10 the full-time score. We reckon Joe Schmidt will be pleased with what he saw.