Twitter reacts to a historic nine try win for Ireland that included two hat-tricks

Ireland put Italy to the sword this afternoon in a history-making 63-10 win.

An early score for Kieth Earls put Ireland on the road to a first-half bonus point.

It wasn't long until CJ Stander followed his Munster team mate by getting over the line himself.

The rest of the first half had an air of déjà vu about it, with Earls going over again.

Before Stander grabbed his second.

And after that fourth try, Ireland had made history. Again.

It wasn't long before CJ was over again to complete a hat-trick.

With five tries from two Munster men, the inevitable started.

But with the bonus point secured, and three tries for Stander, people began to wonder would he also secure a personal bonus point.

After a dull period in the middle of the second half, Ireland, boosted by a hungry bench, added a a few more tries to heap misery onto the Italians.

Gilroy got in on the scoring action.

Quickly followed by Garry Ringrose showing off his pace to get his first Six Nations try.

That try, of course, sparked some comparisons.

With minutes left, Gilroy - who was enjoying his trip to Rome - decided he wasn't content with one try.

He added a second.

Before claiming a very late hat-trick.

Of course, it was an easy selection for man of the match.

Job done, 63-10 the full-time score. We reckon Joe Schmidt will be pleased with what he saw.
By Steve Neville

