TWEETS: Tributes and reaction to Colm Cooper’s retirement after stellar career

Colm Cooper has called time on his inter-county career after 17 exceptional seasons representing the Kingdom.

“It has been an amazing journey and one that I never wanted to end, however, I feel that this is the right time for me step away from inter county football,” Cooper said in a statement.

The news was widely expected but football fans still struggled to accept that Gooch’s Kerry playing days were truly at an end.

Wouldn't it be great if Colm Cooper sold one last dummy and didn't retire today 😂 — Sylvester Hennessy (@Slyone1069) April 4, 2017

Sportsfile, who have chronicled Cooper’s career over the years, shared an image of a fresh-faced Colm in his early days.

An even younger Colm featured in a tweet suggesting the origins of his famous nickname.

@tomas5ky Crokes keeper Peter O'Brien, left credited naming Colm Cooper 'The Gooch' as mascot in 1992 All-Ireland Club champions @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/CDqYD3RkzX — macmonagle (@MACMONAGLE) April 4, 2017

But mostly people just wanted to pay tribute to his tremendous talent on the field.

"He (Colm Cooper) was so elusive he was unreal" - just off the phone to Mick O'Dwyer. #GAA — John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) April 4, 2017

Best of luck to Colm Cooper in his retirement. One of the greats. #Gooch pic.twitter.com/k6LQic4o1c — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 4, 2017

The hours spent in the garden trying to be like Colm Cooper after seeing his brilliance on the Sunday game.. #FairwellGooch #GOAT — Joseph O' Connor (@JoePhishh) April 4, 2017

We are lucky to have witnessed a footballer like Colm Cooper.https://t.co/i7aOr7epdH #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/xASbwJCrp5 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) April 4, 2017