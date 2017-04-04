TWEETS: Tributes and reaction to Colm Cooper’s retirement after stellar career

Back to Colm Cooper Sport Home

Colm Cooper has called time on his inter-county career after 17 exceptional seasons representing the Kingdom.

“It has been an amazing journey and one that I never wanted to end, however, I feel that this is the right time for me step away from inter county football,” Cooper said in a statement.

The news was widely expected but football fans still struggled to accept that Gooch’s Kerry playing days were truly at an end.

Sportsfile, who have chronicled Cooper’s career over the years, shared an image of a fresh-faced Colm in his early days.

An even younger Colm featured in a tweet suggesting the origins of his famous nickname.

But mostly people just wanted to pay tribute to his tremendous talent on the field.
KEYWORDS: sport, gaa, gaelic football.

 

By Grainne McGuinness

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport