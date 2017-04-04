TWEETS: Tributes and reaction to Colm Cooper’s retirement after stellar career
04/04/2017 - 11:37:49Back to Colm Cooper Sport Home
Colm Cooper has called time on his inter-county career after 17 exceptional seasons representing the Kingdom.
“It has been an amazing journey and one that I never wanted to end, however, I feel that this is the right time for me step away from inter county football,” Cooper said in a statement.
The news was widely expected but football fans still struggled to accept that Gooch’s Kerry playing days were truly at an end.
When the greatest gaa player ever retires #Gooch #ColmCooper #Kerry pic.twitter.com/YTsnUcoA6D— Mikie (@mikiebehan) April 4, 2017
Wouldn't it be great if Colm Cooper sold one last dummy and didn't retire today 😂— Sylvester Hennessy (@Slyone1069) April 4, 2017
Sportsfile, who have chronicled Cooper’s career over the years, shared an image of a fresh-faced Colm in his early days.
Colm Cooper. #TheGreatest pic.twitter.com/mELyq1ro8x— Sportsfile (@sportsfile) April 4, 2017
An even younger Colm featured in a tweet suggesting the origins of his famous nickname.
@tomas5ky Crokes keeper Peter O'Brien, left credited naming Colm Cooper 'The Gooch' as mascot in 1992 All-Ireland Club champions @AIB_GAA pic.twitter.com/CDqYD3RkzX— macmonagle (@MACMONAGLE) April 4, 2017
But mostly people just wanted to pay tribute to his tremendous talent on the field.
"He (Colm Cooper) was so elusive he was unreal" - just off the phone to Mick O'Dwyer. #GAA— John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) April 4, 2017
Best of luck to Colm Cooper in his retirement. One of the greats. #Gooch pic.twitter.com/k6LQic4o1c— Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 4, 2017
The hours spent in the garden trying to be like Colm Cooper after seeing his brilliance on the Sunday game.. #FairwellGooch #GOAT— Joseph O' Connor (@JoePhishh) April 4, 2017
We are lucky to have witnessed a footballer like Colm Cooper.https://t.co/i7aOr7epdH #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/xASbwJCrp5— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) April 4, 2017
Colm Cooper's copious amounts of championships in numbers #thankyougooch #thebest pic.twitter.com/wJV6VQxqwB— LiveScore Ciarraí (@livescorekerry) April 4, 2017
Oh to go back in time and have him start for the Kingdom all over again.. best of all time...#colmcooper #TheGooch @colmcooper13 pic.twitter.com/ONCg8r4gRI— Sean O' (@seanomathuna5) April 4, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here