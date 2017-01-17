TWEETS: Jamie Carragher suggests he may be next to head to China

Normally, we’re extremely dubious when footballers make excuses for their social media posts (looking at you Joleon Lescott), but we’re willing to give Jamie Carragher the benefit of the doubt.

Fans of the former Liverpool defender were surprised to see him announce on Twitter that: “I am coming out of retirement, looking forward to getting back on the pitch.” The declaration was accompanied by a Chinese flag emoji.

Given that he retired from football almost four years ago, and seems to be pretty happy in his new career as a pundit, fans were confused.

An hour later he tweeted again to say that he thought he had been hacked, before later naming and shaming the lads from his gym as the culprits.

Always with an eye for an opportunity, Carragher added: “Only one positive it may alert the Chinese clubs I'm available.”

Now, we are aware he was only joking, but just in case anyone gets an ideas we’d like to speak plainly on behalf of Premier League fans.

You can come for the players, you can even come for some of the referees. But try to split up the Monday Night Football team of Carra and Nev and there will be trouble.

By Grainne McGuinness

