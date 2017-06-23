Turn 8 is proving a little too narrow for some at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Back to Sport Home

The eighth race of the Formula One season takes place in Azerbaijan this weekend, but one turn in particular is catching people out.

With the cars 20 centimetres wider this season, the narrow turn eight at the Baku City Circuit becomes even trickier this year, and the proof is in the practice sessions.

Renault’s social media team in particular seemed concerned ahead of practice for the race. There’s really not much room to work with, is there?

Indeed, it didn’t take long before the drivers started experiencing problems.

More Renault concerns here…

And eventually Renault’s worries became reality, as their driver Jolyon Palmer hit the wall at the turn.

Take care out there this weekend, everybody.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, F1, Formula One, Turn 8, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport