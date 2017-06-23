Turn 8 is proving a little too narrow for some at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The eighth race of the Formula One season takes place in Azerbaijan this weekend, but one turn in particular is catching people out.

With the cars 20 centimetres wider this season, the narrow turn eight at the Baku City Circuit becomes even trickier this year, and the proof is in the practice sessions.

So you know Turn 8; nice and tight section of @BakuCityCircuit? And you know this year's wider cars? Has anyone checked we'll all fit?!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/pOiTCuX20f — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) June 21, 2017

Renault’s social media team in particular seemed concerned ahead of practice for the race. There’s really not much room to work with, is there?

Indeed, it didn’t take long before the drivers started experiencing problems.

"Racing drivers have short memories!" says Karun as Perez grazes Turn 8 - the site of his FP1 crash



Great job by the team to get him out 👏 pic.twitter.com/KrBEgcB4P5 — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) June 23, 2017

More Renault concerns here…

Eeeek! Double parking occurrence at Turn 8 by Vettel and Massa. This is worse than Saturdays at your local supermarket.#AzerbaijanGP #FP2 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) June 23, 2017

And eventually Renault’s worries became reality, as their driver Jolyon Palmer hit the wall at the turn.

Red flag and back to the garage. That super tight Turn 8 seems to be catching people out. 😨😲#AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/dWOcsT1MBX — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 23, 2017

Take care out there this weekend, everybody.