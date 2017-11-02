Turkish Airlines Open gets underway
02/11/2017 - 08:23:00Back to Sport Home
Shane Lowry is first of the Irish into action this morning at the Turkish Airlines Open.
He has a chance to impress European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn up close when they play alongside Jordan Smith.
Padraig Harrington is alongside the in-form Joost Luiten and Alexander Levy.
While Paul Dunne plays with Andy Sullivan and Victory Dubuisson.
The Turkish Airlines Open, a European Tour golf tournament, has been played annually in Turkey since 2013
Join the conversation - comment here