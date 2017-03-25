Tributes pour in for Ireland's Seamus Coleman after his horrific leg break against Wales
25/03/2017 - 13:56:29Back to Sport Home
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman’s horrific leg break was sadly the biggest headline from their 0-0 draw against Wales in their heated World Cup qualifier.
The game was a physical contest and unfortunately for the Everton full-back, 28, a double fracture to his right leg resulted from the melee.
The nightmarish injury was not repeated by broadcasters due to its gruesome nature and saw Coleman taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen. It could well see the Irishman stuck on the sidelines for six months or more and he is due to undergo surgery on it today.
Coleman’s injury was sustained after a bad tackle from Neil Taylor – a challenge which led to the 28-year-old being sent off 69 minutes into the game.
According to his Wales teammate Joe Allen, 27, Taylor is “in bits” after the incident and Allen said there was “no malice” in the challenge.
Tributes have been pouring in for Coleman, with Everton teammate Leon Osman writing on the club’s website: “I’m absolutely gutted for him. I wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.
“Knowing him, though, he’ll come back better, fitter and stronger. That’s the type of character he is.”
Many took to Twitter to share their condolences.
Horrific what happened to Seamus Coleman tonight . Hope he recovers well— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 24, 2017
Devastated of what happened. Hope you have a speedy recovery my friend,best wishes for you. You will come back even stronger!!!SeamusColeman pic.twitter.com/WPiUKuSsux— Ramiro Funes Mori (@funesmoriofi25) March 25, 2017
Stay strong Seamus Coleman. Every true football fan wishes you a strong recovery x pic.twitter.com/SJKrZgNF83— James Corden (@JKCorden) March 24, 2017
Hope seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 24, 2017
The incident was so shocking, even rival clubs have been paying Coleman their respects.
Yes he plays for Everton but I seriously hope Seamus Coleman is okay.— LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) March 24, 2017
Stay strong, @seamiecoleman23 - everyone at @Arsenal wishes you a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/Qsz0cFamDw— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 24, 2017
Joe Ledley, who played for Wales last night, did the same.
.........My thoughts are with Seamus Coleman & I wish him a speedy road to recovery.— Joe Ledley (@joe16led) March 25, 2017
As did players from across the Premier League.
Wishing @seamiecoleman23 a speedy recovery and quick return.— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 25, 2017
Wish seamus coleman a speedy recovery 🙏🏿 disgusting tackle— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 25, 2017
And many, like Osman, believe Coleman has the character to return stronger than before though.
Not only a brilliant Right back but an amazing lad who will come back fitter,stronger and better than before @seamiecoleman23 xxx pic.twitter.com/J21WXLpMLZ— Philip Neville (@fizzer18) March 25, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here