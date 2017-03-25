Tributes pour in for Ireland's Seamus Coleman after his horrific leg break against Wales

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman’s horrific leg break was sadly the biggest headline from their 0-0 draw against Wales in their heated World Cup qualifier.

The game was a physical contest and unfortunately for the Everton full-back, 28, a double fracture to his right leg resulted from the melee.

(Niall Carson/PA)

The nightmarish injury was not repeated by broadcasters due to its gruesome nature and saw Coleman taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen. It could well see the Irishman stuck on the sidelines for six months or more and he is due to undergo surgery on it today.

Coleman’s injury was sustained after a bad tackle from Neil Taylor – a challenge which led to the 28-year-old being sent off 69 minutes into the game.

According to his Wales teammate Joe Allen, 27, Taylor is “in bits” after the incident and Allen said there was “no malice” in the challenge.

(Brian Lawless/PA)

Tributes have been pouring in for Coleman, with Everton teammate Leon Osman writing on the club’s website: “I’m absolutely gutted for him. I wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.

“Knowing him, though, he’ll come back better, fitter and stronger. That’s the type of character he is.”

Many took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Horrific what happened to Seamus Coleman tonight . Hope he recovers well — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 24, 2017

Devastated of what happened. Hope you have a speedy recovery my friend,best wishes for you. You will come back even stronger!!!SeamusColeman pic.twitter.com/WPiUKuSsux — Ramiro Funes Mori (@funesmoriofi25) March 25, 2017

Stay strong Seamus Coleman. Every true football fan wishes you a strong recovery x pic.twitter.com/SJKrZgNF83 — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 24, 2017

Hope seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 24, 2017

The incident was so shocking, even rival clubs have been paying Coleman their respects.

Yes he plays for Everton but I seriously hope Seamus Coleman is okay. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) March 24, 2017

Joe Ledley, who played for Wales last night, did the same.

.........My thoughts are with Seamus Coleman & I wish him a speedy road to recovery. — Joe Ledley (@joe16led) March 25, 2017

As did players from across the Premier League.

Wishing @seamiecoleman23 a speedy recovery and quick return. — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 25, 2017

Wish seamus coleman a speedy recovery 🙏🏿 disgusting tackle — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 25, 2017

And many, like Osman, believe Coleman has the character to return stronger than before though.