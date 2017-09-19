Tributes pour in as Munster's former media manager, Pat Geraghty, passes away

Back to Sport Home

Munster's former media manager, Pat Geraghty, has passed away.

Mr Geraghty, who was in his early 60s, died after an illness.

He was the province's media manager between 2000 and 2013, which meant he arranged player appearances and press conferences, dealt with press requests and kept the Munster website up to date.

The Kildare native was with Munster when they won the Heineken Cup in 2006 and 2008.

He was also previously the media officer with Leinster Rugby.

People have been paying tribute to Pat online.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport