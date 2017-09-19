Tributes pour in as Munster's former media manager, Pat Geraghty, passes away

Munster's former media manager, Pat Geraghty, has passed away.

Mr Geraghty, who was in his early 60s, died after an illness.

He was the province's media manager between 2000 and 2013, which meant he arranged player appearances and press conferences, dealt with press requests and kept the Munster website up to date.

The Kildare native was with Munster when they won the Heineken Cup in 2006 and 2008.

He was also previously the media officer with Leinster Rugby.

People have been paying tribute to Pat online.

Really sad news about @patgeraghty54 who passsed today. Munster had legends on and off the field and he was a legend off it ! RIP Pat — Frankie Sheahan (@FrankieSheahan) September 19, 2017

Saddened to hear this news earlier. Pat became a friend over many years. Deepest sympathy to Kathy, Sarah and Mary-Kate @Limerick_Leader https://t.co/eNGoYjuxVD — Michael Corcoran (@MichaelC_RTE) September 19, 2017

Very sorry to hear this news. a press officer who put his players first & guided munster brilliantly through unchartered media waters https://t.co/jfMnXFWFoA — Kieran O'Brien (@SportingLimk) September 19, 2017

Pat was so good to me when I started with RedFM. A great character. I'll miss his tweets telling me MMA is shit. RIP https://t.co/hykOBbI9dl — Paul Dollery (@PaulDollery) September 19, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of the great @patgeraghty54 absolute gent of a man. Huge part of @Munsterrugby over the years #RIP — James Downey (@jamesdowney23) September 19, 2017