Tributes for Ronnie Moran flood in from former Liverpool players

Former players were quick to pay tribute to Liverpool legend Ronnie Moran on social media, after the ex player and coach passed away aged 83.

Jamie Carragher credited Moran for finding his best position.

He posted on Instagram: "Gutted with the news this morning that the @liverpoolfc Legend Ronnie Moran has passed away.

"The one man who was involved throughout the years Liverpool dominated at home & abroad, and the man who first made the decision to play me at Centre back. That showed the influence he continued to have long after he'd left the club.#liverpool #legend #ronniemoran."

All-time leading scorer Ian Rush tweeted: "It's a sad day in Football! RIP Mr. Liverpool #RonnieMoran you will be greatly missed! @LFC"

Former striker Michael Owen wrote: "So sad to learn that Ronnie Moran passed away last night."

Another ex-frontman, Robbie Fowler, retweeted Paul Moran's confirmation of Ronnie death and added: "So sorry to hear this Paul..Deepest sympathy to you and all the family, thoughts and prayers with you ... The man deserves the legend status"

Former goalkeeper Ray Clemence wrote about the influence Ronnie Moran had on those who played at Liverpool.

Ex-midfielder Jason McAteer said he was devastated by the news.

Former forward Stan Collymore tweeted: "Saddened to hear of Ronnie Moran's passing, a giant of #LFC and British football. Condolences to family, friends and all @LFC. #YNWA"