Transfer rumours: Barca lining up raids on Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool?

Arsenal's HECTOR BELLERIN, Chelsea ever-present CESAR AZPILICUETA and Liverpool playmaker PHILIPPE COUTINHO could be among the names in the frame as Ernesto Valverde begins his rebuild of Barcelona.

The Daily Mail reports Valverde would like to make Barca's style of play more unpredictable, with Azpilicueta's versatility seen as an advantage should he wish to use a back three. Coutinho, meanwhile, could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta.

With Chelsea's Eden Hazard also a major LaLiga target, having been linked with Barca's rivals Real Madrid, the Sun claims Antonio Conte will move for Napoli forward LORENZO INSIGNE as a replacement.

A fee of £45million is reported, with Hazard tipped to bring in double that amount. Insigne, 26, scored 20 goals for Napoli last season and has played under Conte in the Italy national team.

Former Blues skipper JOHN TERRY could continue his playing career with Championship side Aston Villa, the Mail reports, after he was pictured playing golf with Villa boss Steve Bruce last week.

Terry left Chelsea at the end of the season after winning his fifth Premier League title in 19 years in their first team.

Manchester City face frustration in their efforts to sign ALEXIS SANCHEZ, with the Daily Mirror reporting Arsenal are unwilling to sell to a Premier League rival. The Chilean is instead set to move to Bayern Munich, the paper claims.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

@beINSPORTSUSA: Both @ManUtd and @AlvaroMorata are good to go, just waiting on one last hitch ð : bit.ly/2sv7NMG

Both @ManUtd and @AlvaroMorata are good to go, just waiting on one last hitch 👀 : https://t.co/RcqUv7HBzv pic.twitter.com/1Lp2nG1Icd — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 13, 2017

@DailyPostNGR: Arsenal fans ask Wenger to re-sign Fabregas after Conte asks midfielder to leave.

Arsenal fans ask Wenger to re-sign Fabregas after Conte asks midfielder to leave https://t.co/8h7l6EZ06j pic.twitter.com/1VBpOckBUD — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) June 12, 2017

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE: The Daily Telegraph reports Arsenal could have to pay almost £60m to sign the France striker from Lyon. Lacazette had been widely linked with Atletico Madrid until they failed to overturn a transfer ban.

MARCO VERRATTI: The Paris St Germain midfielder is mentioned by the Mail as part of Valverde's Barcelona plans, while the Daily Mirror links him with a move to Chelsea.

ROSS BARKLEY: The England midfielder's days at Everton look to be numbered as the club close in on both Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Ajax captain Davy Klaassen as replacements. Tottenham and Manchester United have been mentioned as possible destinations for Barkley.