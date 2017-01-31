Transfer deadline day: Which club is the biggest panic-buyer? We count down the top six

Get your hopes suitably raised because transfer deadline day is finally here – and maybe your team will make a last-minute swoop for your dream player.

How likely is that though? Though we can’t predict the future we can learn from the past, so perhaps this countdown will help. We took a look at deadline day transfers past to pick out the top six panic-buyers of the Premier League.

6. Manchester City

(Joe Giddens/EMPICS Sport)

You were probably expecting the sky blue big spenders a little higher weren’t you? In actual fact, although Manchester’s Sky Blues spend big they don’t often leave their transfer spending late.

Having said that, the signing of Robinho for in excess of £30 million on deadline day in the summer of 2008 is enough for them to make the top six alone. The Brazilian forward’s last-minute move was a British record at the time – a sum which did not translate into real success.

Then there was Owen Hargreaves in 2011 too, who was confirmed on a one-year deal at City on deadline day only to play just one league game for the club.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

Verdict: They may regularly fork out big sums but after Robinho it seems to have been lesson learned for City.

5. Tottenham Hotspur

(Matthew Impey/PA)

Ex-Spurs boss Harry Redknapp is synonymous with deadline day deals to the point of cliche. In 2010 just hours before the summer transfer deadline, he signed Rafael Van Der Vaart for the bargain price of £8 million.

However, Redknapp’s signing is actually one of Spurs’ best deadline day deals. Before he arrived at the club they made the last-minute £14 million signing of Roman Pavlyuchenko in 2008 in an attempt to replace the departing Dimitar Berbatov – a replacement which did not live up to the same standards.

Moreover in summer 2016, after a relatively inactive summer, Spurs made the deadline day double-signing of Moussa Sissoko and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou for about £40 million altogether – both of whom are yet to live up to their price tag.

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Verdict: Historically Spurs haven’t panic-bought much, but this appears to be changing as they march up the table under Mauricio Pochettino.

4. Liverpool

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

The Reds appear to be moving in the opposite direction on transfer deals to Spurs – with their shock deadline day signings seemingly behind them.

That said, the January deadline day double swoop for a £35 million Andy Carroll and £22 million Luis Suarez cannot be forgotten. Yes Suarez came good and yes they had just received £50 million for Fernando Torres – but the Carroll deal will go down in history for all the wrong reasons.

Misfiring Geordies aside, Liverpool also signed Mamadou Sakho in the dying moments of the 2013 summer window – £18 million they may be seeking to recoup today.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Verdict: Liverpool’s deadline deals have caused red faces – other than those painted in the stands. But with a signing like Suarez too, at least some of their panicking paid off.

3. Chelsea

(Nick Potts/PA)

Here’s a team that loves a deadline deal. Of course Torres’ signing for £50 million is infamous as the Spaniard couldn’t find the form he showed at Liverpool – but the signing of David Luiz is surely the most ridiculous.

Not once, but twice Chelsea have signed the Brazilian defender on deadline day, first in 2011 for £21 million then again last year for £30 million. They also signed Juan Cuadrado for £26 million in 2015 and Marcos Alonso for £24 million at the start of this season – both on deadline days.

It’s historical too. Club legends Claude Makelele and Ashley Cole both signed on deadline day, in 2003 and 2006 respectively.

(Nick Potts/PA)



Verdict: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich clearly likes cutting things fine as much as he likes David Luiz – slightly too much.

Seriously though – his son Aaron even has the Brazilian defender’s hair.

(Nick Potts/PA)

2. Arsenal

(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)

For a club often famed for its shrewd financial stability Arsenal have a surprisingly knee-jerk record when it comes to transfers – many of whom have been very successful however.

Club record signing Mesut Ozil joined for £42.5 million in 2013, and teammate Danny Welbeck joined on deadline day the following year. Ozil’s creative predecessor Andrei Arshavin was a record signing for Arsenal at the time in 2009 too when he joined for £15 million on the final day of the winter window.

All of this panic pales in comparison of course to 2011, when in the days following Arsenal’s famous 8-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford Arsenal went bonkers. They signed Per Mertesacker, Yossi Benayoun, Mikel Arteta and Andre Santos – all on the final day of the summer transfer window for about £30 million, and none you’d fairly say have been prolific.

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

Verdict: If Arsenal were buying you Christmas presents in 2011, expect some last-minute scented candles – and lots of them. Otherwise, they’re actually pretty good at last-minute shopping though…

1. Manchester United

(Daniel Hambury/EMPICS Sport)

This was tough to call with Chelsea and Arsenal also so active in the dying stages of past transfer windows – but the consistency with which the Red Devils pull off a massive money move on the final day is too much to ignore.

There’s been Dimitar Berbatov for £32 million in 2008, Marouane Fellaini for £27 million in 2013, Daley Blind for £14 million in 2014 and Anthony Martial for £36 million in 2015. Let’s not forget Radamel Falcao’s shock £6 million loan in 2014 either – which fortunately for United didn’t result in a permanent deal in excess of £40 million as was reportedly on the cards.

And of course Wayne Rooney – the club’s talisman signed on deadline day for £25 million aged just 19 in 2004, though this was after a month of discussions.

(Gareth Copley/PA)

Verdict: Seeing off tough opposition United take the biscuit for their consistency – if there’s a team to watch on deadline day it’s almost always them.