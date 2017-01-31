Transfer deadline day live: The first Premier League deal has gone through

Update 1.20pm: Former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Demba Ba has returned to Besiktas on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

West Ham had also attempted to re-sign the striker this month.

Update 1.15pm: Liverpool are holding out for £20million for out of favour defender Mamadou Sakho, according to reports.

Crystal Palace, Stoke, Southampton and West Brom have all been linked with the French international, but if he leaves Anfield today, it's likely to be on loan.

Liverpool insisting on £20 million for Mamadou Sakho from Crystal Palace. Other problem is wages - he's on more than £100,000 a week — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 31, 2017

And in true deadline day style, Sakho's been snapped getting off the fast train at Euston station, where he's expected to sign for Crystal Palace.

BREAKING NEWS EXCLUSIVE : Just seen Sakho in London Euston - he never said were he was going but I did speak to him and wish him luck!!! pic.twitter.com/BJj0Y1PbuC — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 31, 2017

Update 1.10pm: Aberdeen have rejected a third bid from Cardiff for Irish winger Jonny Hayes. The reported £600,000 offer falls well below their valuation.

Their boss Derek McInnes insists Hayes will be going nowhere: "There was a bid in for Jonny over the weekend but it was still way below our valuation. As far as I'm concerned, it's now dead.

"From our perspective, we're now concentrating on the Celtic game and Jonny is in the squad."

Derek - There was a bid in for Jonny over the weekend but it was still way below our valuation. As far as I'm concerned, it's now dead. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 31, 2017

Update 12.50pm: Notts County have bolstered their squad on transfer deadline day by registering their own manager Kevin Nolan as a player.

The former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder, appointed County manager earlier this month, has signed a deal now that the club's transfer embargo has been lifted.

The 34-year-old will bring a wealth of experience to County's midfield as they attempt to avoid relegation from Sky Bet League Two.

Chairman and owner Alan Hardy told the club's official website: "It was always Kevin's intention to register as a player and I'm delighted to confirm we have now completed the formalities.

"He will of course need to continue building his fitness but, when he's ready, I'm confident we will have one of, if not the, best midfielders in the league."

Update 12.40pm: Chelsea have reportedly been trying to sign Jonathan Biabiany from Inter Milan.

That's not happening, however, after the winger supposedly rejected a move to the Premier League leaders.

Sky In Italy: Jonathan Biabiany has turned down a loan offer from Chelsea. Has decided he wants to stay at Inter — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 31, 2017

Update 12.25pm: Getting your hopes suitably raised because transfer deadline day is finally here, and maybe your team will make a last-minute swoop for your dream player?

How likely is that though? We can’t predict the future but we can learn from the past, so we’ve taken a look at deadline day transfers past to pick out the top six panic-buyers of the Premier League…

Update 12.10pm: Celtic star Moussa Dembele was pictured on board a flight to London this morning, fuelling much speculation over a potential move to Chelsea.

However, he is believed to be going for a scan on his injured knee, which forced him out of Sunday's victory over Hearts.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is currently on flight from Glasgow to London. pic.twitter.com/op9XBqz3Sy — Transfer Related (@TransferRelated) January 31, 2017

Update 11.55am: Las Palmas have signed Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez on loan until the end of the season.

Jese has struggled to tie down a first-team berth at PSG since joining from Real Madrid in a reported £20million deal last summer.

DONE DEAL: Las Palmas have completed the signing of Jesé from PSG on loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/6l1BnoM87N — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 31, 2017

The French champions have subsequently given him the green light to go back to Spain temporarily, despite interest from across Europe.

AC Milan, Liverpool and Middlesbrough were among the sides touted as a possible destination for the 23-year-old, but the Canary Islander has agreed a deal with his home-town club.

Update 11.45am: Celtic could face decisions on several players ahead of tonight's transfer deadline.

The Scottish champions have already rebuffed attempts by Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Craig Gordon, and reports claim the Premier League leaders are considering testing Celtic's resolve over top goalscorer Moussa Dembele with a possible bid of more than £30million.

Danish defender Erik Sviatchenko's agent appears to have flown to Scotland for talks with Celtic following interest in his player from England, while previous reports stated that Jozo Simunovic had emerged as a target for several English clubs.

Update 11.25am: The first Premier League signing of transfer deadline day's gone through...

Hull have confirmed the signing of defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

The Italian, 28, could make his debut for the club at Manchester United on Wednesday evening, and represents their sixth signing of the transfer window.

Ranocchia joins fellow loan recruits Oumar NIasse, Evandro, Omar Elabdellaoui and Lazar Markovic. Markus Henriksen had also arrived for an undisclosed fee from AZ Alkmaar, while Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass have left to join West Brom and West Ham respectively.

📑 | We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Andrea Ranocchia from @Inter_en #WelcomeAndrea pic.twitter.com/mMJ24CkInE — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2017

Update 11.20am: Former Crystal Palace striker Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on an 18-month deal.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Palace in the summer but did feature for Togo in the African Nations Cup this month.

Adebayor, who also took in spells with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham during a ten-year stint in England, was unable to prevent Togo from making a group-stage exit in Gabon.

Istanbul Basaksehir - who are currently second in the Turkish Super Lig, two points behind Besiktas - conducted a medical with the forward on Tuesday morning before announcing his arrival on Twitter.

Adebayor's last club game came in Crystal Palace's 4-1 Premier League defeat against Southampton on May 15.

Original story: Today could be make or break for teams across the continent as the winter transfer window closes at 11pm.

Relegation rivals are bidding to steal a march on each other, while title contenders seek reinforcements for the run-in. And to complicate it all for panicked managers, there’s a round of seven Premier League games this evening, with Chelsea’s trip to Liverpool topping the bill.

Stay up to date with all the news here.