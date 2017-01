Transfer deadline day live: Burnley sign Robbie Brady

Update 8.50pm: Burnley have announced the signing of Norwich winger Robbie Brady on a three-and-a-half-year deal, for a club record fee.

Former Manchester United and Newcastle winger Gabriel Obertan signed a short-term deal at Wigan until the end of the season. The 27-year-old had been a free agent following his release from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.

Norwich sealed a loan deal for Ajax left-back Mitchell Dijks. The Canaries have an option to buy the defender at the end of the season.

Update 7.45pm: Watford have sold Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai.

The 27-year-old striker leaves after two-and-a-half years at Vicarage Road for an undisclosed fee.

Ighalo scored 39 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets including 20 as Watford secured promotion to the Premier League in 2014/15, and 17 during the club's first campaign back in the top-flight last season.

QPR turned Pawel Wszolek's loan deal into a permanent move. The 24-year-old Poland international joined from Italian side Hellas Verona for an undisclosed fee.

Fulham announced the signing of Gohi Cyriac on loan from Belgian outfit KV Oostende for the remainder of the campaign. The striker arrives with the club having an option to buy at the end of the deal.

Update 7.10pm: Reading signed West Ham defender Reece Oxford on loan for the rest of the season. The 18-year-old has played just twice for the Hammers this campaign.

Sergi Canos joined Brentford from Sky Bet Championship rivals Norwich for an undisclosed fee. The former Liverpool winger only moved to the Canaries in the summer but played just nine times - including three in the league.

Update 5.45pm: Wigan have signed veteran defender Alex Bruce and 21-year-old winger James Weir from Hull on loan until the end of the season.

The duo become Wigan's second and third arrivals of deadline day following the signing of goalkeeper Matt Gilks from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Latics manager Warren Joyce believes the experience of Bruce, 32, could prove crucial as his team battle to stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

"Alex knows this division inside out, he is street-wise and understands exactly what we need over the next three months. He adds tremendous competition to the squad," Joyce said on Wigan's official website.

Update 5pm: This deadline day needed some drama, and here it is…

Ravel Morrison has called out a reporter on Twitter over rumoured transfer to QPR…

Update 4.50pm: Here’s an actual, permanent Premier League transfer for you…

Burnley have signed midfielder Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further year.

His move brings to an end almost five years at Villa Park, where he made 162 appearances for the club - including 124 in the Premier League - and he could make his debut for Burnley when they travel to Watford at the weekend.

Update 3.40pm: Ireland-eligible striker Scott Hogan is set for a big-money move to Aston Villa.

The Brentford attacker, who has scored 21 goals since last April, has agreed personal terms ahead of a move worth at least £9million (€10.5m), Sky sources say.

Update 3.10pm: Andrea Ranocchia could make his debut for Hull in their Premier League clash at Manchester United on Wednesday night.

With Curtis Davies ruled out for around eight weeks with a hamstring injury and fellow centre-halves Michael Dawson and Harry Maguire struggling with knocks, Ranocchia could slot in at the back after completing his loan switch to the Tigers from Inter Milan on transfer deadline day.

The Italian may not be the only new face in the Hull ranks, with Silva hoping to add to his squad before the transfer window shuts although Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypt) and Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo) are still on African Nations Cup duty.

Update 2.50pm: Brighton have completed the permanent signing of Glenn Murray from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The striker has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances for the Seagulls this season, having rejoined the club on loan in the summer.

Murray, 33, has agreed a contract with the Championship pace-setters until June 2019.

Update 2.45pm: Southampton have signed goalkeeper Mouez Hassen on loan from Nice until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will be reunited with Claude Puel, his former manager, and further strengthens the club's goalkeeping options where Fraser Forster, Alex McCarthy and Stuart Taylor are the senior options.

Hassen has represented France from Under-16 to Under-21 level, and said: "I am really happy. It's a pleasure for me to come to England for the first time and I am really happy to get to know the Premier League.

"I am really looking forward to joining the team."

Southampton's director of football Les Reed, long influential in their transfer policy, said: "Mouez has built an excellent reputation during his time with Nice and also in his country's youth teams, and will provide us with further depth in the months ahead."

Update 2.20pm: Jose Mourinho has no intention of letting Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney leave this season, while Ashley Young will also be staying at Old Trafford.

"(Young) is staying," Mourinho said. "Definitely stays, he is selected for tomorrow. It's finished, he stays with me until the end of the season."

Asked if Rooney would see out the season as well, Mourinho said: "Yeah. We don't have players in, we don't have players out."

Update 2pm: Sunderland have reportedly bid £7million for Leicester's Leonardo Ulloa.

The striker wrote on social media yesterday to say he'll "never play for the club again" after being "betrayed" by manager Claudio Ranieri.

With all respect for LCFC FANS.

Update 1.20pm: Former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Demba Ba has returned to Besiktas on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

West Ham had also attempted to re-sign the striker this month.

The 31-year-old returns to the club he left in 2015 to join Shenhua and will attempt to rebuild his career after a period in which it was feared injury may force him to retire.

Ba - who first joined Besiktas from Chelsea in 2014, and scored 18 goals before his move to China - broke his leg last summer but has vowed to re-establish himself.

"I'll do my best to help the team and try to be more effective than the last time I was here," he said, according to Besiktas' official Twitter feed.

Update 1.15pm: Liverpool are holding out for £20million for out of favour defender Mamadou Sakho, according to reports.

Crystal Palace, Stoke, Southampton and West Brom have all been linked with the French international, but if he leaves Anfield today, it's likely to be on loan.

And in true deadline day style, Sakho's been snapped getting off the fast train at Euston station, where he's expected to sign for Crystal Palace.

Update 1.10pm: Aberdeen have rejected a third bid from Cardiff for Irish winger Jonny Hayes. The reported £600,000 offer falls well below their valuation.

Their boss Derek McInnes insists Hayes will be going nowhere: "There was a bid in for Jonny over the weekend but it was still way below our valuation. As far as I'm concerned, it's now dead.

"From our perspective, we're now concentrating on the Celtic game and Jonny is in the squad."

Update 12.50pm: Notts County have bolstered their squad on transfer deadline day by registering their own manager Kevin Nolan as a player.

The former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder, appointed County manager earlier this month, has signed a deal now that the club's transfer embargo has been lifted.

The 34-year-old will bring a wealth of experience to County's midfield as they attempt to avoid relegation from Sky Bet League Two.

Chairman and owner Alan Hardy told the club's official website: "It was always Kevin's intention to register as a player and I'm delighted to confirm we have now completed the formalities.

"He will of course need to continue building his fitness but, when he's ready, I'm confident we will have one of, if not the, best midfielders in the league."

Update 12.40pm: Chelsea have reportedly been trying to sign Jonathan Biabiany from Inter Milan.

That's not happening, however, after the winger supposedly rejected a move to the Premier League leaders.

Update 12.25pm: Getting your hopes suitably raised because transfer deadline day is finally here, and maybe your team will make a last-minute swoop for your dream player?

How likely is that though? We can’t predict the future but we can learn from the past, so we’ve taken a look at deadline day transfers past to pick out the top six panic-buyers of the Premier League…

Update 12.10pm: Celtic star Moussa Dembele was pictured on board a flight to London this morning, fuelling much speculation over a potential move to Chelsea.

However, he is believed to be going for a scan on his injured knee, which forced him out of Sunday's victory over Hearts.

Update 11.55am: Las Palmas have signed Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez on loan until the end of the season.

Jese has struggled to tie down a first-team berth at PSG since joining from Real Madrid in a reported £20million deal last summer.

The French champions have subsequently given him the green light to go back to Spain temporarily, despite interest from across Europe.

AC Milan, Liverpool and Middlesbrough were among the sides touted as a possible destination for the 23-year-old, but the Canary Islander has agreed a deal with his home-town club.

Update 11.45am: Celtic could face decisions on several players ahead of tonight's transfer deadline.

The Scottish champions have already rebuffed attempts by Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Craig Gordon, and reports claim the Premier League leaders are considering testing Celtic's resolve over top goalscorer Moussa Dembele with a possible bid of more than £30million.

Danish defender Erik Sviatchenko's agent appears to have flown to Scotland for talks with Celtic following interest in his player from England, while previous reports stated that Jozo Simunovic had emerged as a target for several English clubs.

Update 11.25am: The first Premier League signing of transfer deadline day's gone through...

Hull have confirmed the signing of defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

The Italian, 28, could make his debut for the club at Manchester United on Wednesday evening, and represents their sixth signing of the transfer window.

Ranocchia joins fellow loan recruits Oumar NIasse, Evandro, Omar Elabdellaoui and Lazar Markovic. Markus Henriksen had also arrived for an undisclosed fee from AZ Alkmaar, while Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass have left to join West Brom and West Ham respectively.

Update 11.20am: Former Crystal Palace striker Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on an 18-month deal.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Palace in the summer but did feature for Togo in the African Nations Cup this month.

Adebayor, who also took in spells with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham during a ten-year stint in England, was unable to prevent Togo from making a group-stage exit in Gabon.

Istanbul Basaksehir - who are currently second in the Turkish Super Lig, two points behind Besiktas - conducted a medical with the forward on Tuesday morning before announcing his arrival on Twitter.

Adebayor's last club game came in Crystal Palace's 4-1 Premier League defeat against Southampton on May 15.

Original story: Today could be make or break for teams across the continent as the winter transfer window closes at 11pm.

Relegation rivals are bidding to steal a march on each other, while title contenders seek reinforcements for the run-in. And to complicate it all for panicked managers, there’s a round of seven Premier League games this evening, with Chelsea’s trip to Liverpool topping the bill.

Stay up to date with all the news here.