Transfer deadline day live: Adebayor joins Turkish high-flyers

Update 11.45am: Celtic could face decisions on several players ahead of tonight's transfer deadline.

The Scottish champions have already rebuffed attempts by Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Craig Gordon, and reports claim the Premier League leaders are considering testing Celtic's resolve over top goalscorer Moussa Dembele with a possible bid of more than £30million.

Danish defender Erik Sviatchenko's agent appears to have flown to Scotland for talks with Celtic following interest in his player from England, while previous reports stated that Jozo Simunovic had emerged as a target for several English clubs.

Read more here.

Update 11.25am: The first Premier League signing of transfer deadline day's gone through...

Hull have confirmed the signing of defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

The Italian, 28, could make his debut for the club at Manchester United on Wednesday evening, and represents their sixth signing of the transfer window.

Ranocchia joins fellow loan recruits Oumar NIasse, Evandro, Omar Elabdellaoui and Lazar Markovic. Markus Henriksen had also arrived for an undisclosed fee from AZ Alkmaar, while Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass have left to join West Brom and West Ham respectively.

📑 | We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Andrea Ranocchia from @Inter_en #WelcomeAndrea pic.twitter.com/mMJ24CkInE — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2017

Update 11.20am: Former Crystal Palace striker Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir on an 18-month deal.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since leaving Palace in the summer but did feature for Togo in the African Nations Cup this month.

Adebayor, who also took in spells with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham during a ten-year stint in England, was unable to prevent Togo from making a group-stage exit in Gabon.

Istanbul Basaksehir - who are currently second in the Turkish Super Lig, two points behind Besiktas - conducted a medical with the forward on Tuesday morning before announcing his arrival on Twitter.

Adebayor's last club game came in Crystal Palace's 4-1 Premier League defeat against Southampton on May 15.

Original story: Today could be make or break for teams across the continent as the winter transfer window closes at 11pm.

Relegation rivals are bidding to steal a march on each other, while title contenders seek reinforcements for the run-in. And to complicate it all for panicked managers, there’s a round of seven Premier League games this evening, with Chelsea’s trip to Liverpool topping the bill.

Stay up to date with all the news here.