Tottenham's Tunnel Club is set to bring the fans closer to the players than ever before

When Tottenham players line up for games in their brand new stadium, they might feel a few extra eyes on them.

That’s because Spurs have revealed plans for a new fan area called the Tunnel Club, where supporters will have the chance to watch the players before they take to the pitch.

The glass will only be one-way, so the players can’t see the fans watching them – it’s pretty exclusive stuff.

A grand total of 104 supporters will enjoy the view, but it’s not the only exclusive location in Spurs’ new home.

The H Club is sure to be of interest to some. Offering fine dining to its guests, tickets are on offer for an eye-watering £15,000, and must be bought in pairs.

It does have a cheese room though, so kind of worth it.
