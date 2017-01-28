Tottenham's last-minute 4-3 comeback against Wycombe left Spurs fans dealing with a rollercoaster of emotions

Seven goals were scored at White Hart Lane as Tottenham completed an incredible 4-3 comeback victory against a spirited Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Spurs fans thought the match would be a “walk in the park” – except it wasn’t. At least not in the first half of the game, with the League Two team leading 0-2 at the interval, courtesy of a double by captain Paul Hayes.

Then relief came in the forms of Son Heung-min and substitute Vincent Janssen as Spurs finally got level, 65 minutes into the game.

But that feeling of euphoria didn’t last long when 18 minutes later Garry Thompson crushed their hearts, taking Wycombe’s goal count to three against Tottenham’s two.

Then substitute Dele Alli swooped in, like a knight in shining armour, and struck in the 89th minute to make Spurs level again.

And just when the fans thought the game was going to end in a draw, sweet victory arrived at the very last minute with Heung-min, who scored the final goal in extra time.

However, long-time Spurs fan Lord Sugar was a bit sceptical…

But you have to admit, Wycombe did put up a strong fight…

Yes, being a Spurs fan can sometimes be tough.

Deep breaths, folks.

