Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer and Son Heung-Min conducted the friendliest post-match interview you've ever seen
Tottenham’s 4-1 victory at St Mary’s against Southampton will have put Spurs fans up and down the country in a good mood – it certainly had that effect on defender Kevin Wimmer and forward Son Heung-Min.
Son came on and put the game out of sight for Tottenham, adding a third goal, and while Wimmer was an unused substitute, he was in fine form after the game.
Post-match chats don’t get much friendlier than this.
😂 Heung-Min Son & @KevinWimmer27 interview each other! 😂— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 29, 2016
"You're a wonderful guy, honest & you're always funny." - The look on his face! pic.twitter.com/ZVIZ8A12vo
Wimmer begins by congratulating Son on an “unbelievable performance”, which might seem like a bit of an overstatement given that he came on 74 minutes into the game.
Things then take a turn for the friendly as Son takes the microphone and puts Kevin on the spot with this zinger: “Why are you my best friend?”
Thankfully, Kevin doesn’t freeze, saying: “Because you are a wonderful guy, an honest guy, you are always funny.”
The pair then share an awkward hug and a bit of cheering for some reason.
Of course, these two aren’t new to this kind of thing. Here they are playing Mario Kart…
Spurs YouTube Cup - Mario Kart Part 3! Son v @kevinwimmer27! Who wins?— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2016
Watch here - https://t.co/61J2dYqCQS #COYShttps://t.co/LYHIpuj9HC
And you thought Eric Dier and Dele Alli were cute.
