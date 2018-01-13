Tottenham v Everton: Here's how Spurs routed the Toffees

Harry Kane fired a second-half brace to become Tottenham's all-time leading Premier League scorer in an impressive 4-0 victory over Everton at Wembley Stadium.

The in-form Son Heung-min opened the scoring for the home side with his fifth consecutive home league goal midway through the first half before Kane doubled their lead moments after the interval.

Kane was on hand to tap home his second of the night shortly before the hour mark to net his 98th Premier League goal and surpass Teddy Sheringham as the north London club's record marksman, with Christian Eriksen completing the rout in the closing stages.

Pic: PA

Tweet of the match

Star man - Son Heung-min

Often an unsung hero among Spurs' ranks, Son played a pivotal role in this success.

His energy, skill and purpose caused numerous problems for the Everton defence and he deservedly capped his performance with a goal - his fifth in a row at home in the league - and an assist.

Pic: PA

The former Bayer Leverkusen man also superbly slipped Dele Alli through on goal, rattled a post, and was denied a second by Jordan Pickford.

Moment of the match

After giving Spurs a slender half-time lead, Son helped them make the ideal start to the second period with a sublime piece of skill. The South Korea forward turned Jonjoe Kenny with ease midway inside the Everton half and then outpaced the full-back as he raced forward to drill across goal and give Kane a simple goal.

Data point

Pic: PA

Kane is now Tottenham's highest goalscorer in the Premier League after his second-half brace moved him on to 98, one ahead of Sheringham.

View from the bench

Everton manager Sam Allardyce cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as he looked on helplessly as his side's poor run continued with a comprehensive defeat to superior opponents. After a bright start under Allardyce, the Toffees have now lost four in a row in all competitions and are winless in six. Despite a fairly uninspiring first-half performance, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had little to be concerned about as they moved level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.

Ratings

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris 6 (out of 10), Serge Aurier 7, Davinson Sanchez 7, Jan Vertonghen 7, Ben Davies 7, Eric Dier 6, Mousa Dembele 7, Son Heung-min 9, Christian Eriksen 8, Dele Alli 7, Harry Kane 9. Subs: Victor Wanyama (on for Dier, 74) 6, Moussa Sissoko (on for Dembele, 82) 5, Erik Lamela (on for Eriksen, 87) 5.

Everton: Jordan Pickford 6, Jonjoe Kenny 5, Mason Holgate 6, Phil Jagielka 5, Cuco Martina 5, James McCarthy 5, Idrissa Gueye 6, Yannick Bolasie 5, Wayne Rooney 6, Gylfi Sigurdsson 6, Cenk Tosun 6. Subs: Aaron Lennon (on for Bolasie, 57) 5, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (on for Tosun, 62) 5, Morgan Schneiderlin (on for McCarthy, 72) 5.

Who's up next?

Southampton v Tottenham (Premier League, January 21)

Everton v West Brom (Premier League, January 20)

- PA and Digital desk