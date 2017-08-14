Tottenham replaced right-back Kyle Walker with new right-back Kyle Walker-Peters obviously
14/08/2017 - 10:11:14Back to Sport Home
Tottenham sold right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a £50 million deal this summer, but have spent relatively little themselves during the transfer window.
The result was that Mauricio Pochettino turned to a youth product to play right-back for the club’s season-opening game against Newcastle, after Kieran Trippier was ruled out.
And it just so happened that the young right-back replacing Kyle Walker was called… Kyle Walker-Peters.
Can't wait until City buy Kyle Walker-Peters and Spurs just pluck out Kyle Walker-Peters-Smith from out of nowhere.— David Mooney (@DavidMooney) August 13, 2017
Spurs lose Kyle Walker, replace him with Kyle Walker-Peters. Checkmate.— Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 13, 2017
You read that correctly. The 20-year-old defender won the Under-20 World Cup with England this summer, and now finds himself starting in the Premier League for Spurs.
Walker-Peters has started well for Spurs. Rose-Davies has been solid too.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 13, 2017
Not only did Walker-Peters start against Newcastle, he also won man of the match in his team’s 2-0 win.
Kyle Walker-Peters' game by numbers vs. Newcastle:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 13, 2017
91% pass accuracy
5 crosses
3 clearances
2 tackles won
0 fouls committed
Slotted in. pic.twitter.com/10F0I0EhLR
Spurs debut ✔️— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 13, 2017
Three points ✔️
Man of the Match ✔️
Great job, @KyleLPeters! 👊#COYS pic.twitter.com/HHhXgAlfEI
Good luck to the commentators during Manchester City’s next game against Tottenham – will Kyle Walker and Kyle Walker-Peters play against one another?
What a game that could be.
Join the conversation - comment here