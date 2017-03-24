Tottenham boss Pochettino meets Barcelona president; Spurs say pair are close friends

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino held a meeting with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu this week.

It is understood Pochettino and Bartomeu met at a restaurant in the city, where the Spurs boss still owns a house from his days playing for Espanyol.

Pochettino has been linked with taking over at the Nou Camp after Luis Enrique earlier this month announced his decision to step down in the summer.

Spurs, however, are claiming they were aware of the meeting and insist the pair have long been close friends.