Top 14's highest earners revealed with All-Black legend leading the list

L'Equipe have released the reported salaries of the French Top 14 players.

The French newspaper revealed that New Zealand World Cup winner Dan Carter is the highest paid player in the league, earning €71,000 a month with Racing 92.

Carter is followed on the list by another overseas star, Australia and Toulon centre Matt Giteau earning €65,000 monthly.

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny joins his Toulon teammate in the top three, earning €55,000 a month.

Irish out-half Ian Madigan also appears on the list, the former Leinster man earned €35,000 per month at Bordeaux this season.

France-based journalist Gavin Mortimer shared the L'Equipe reports on social media. He also reports that the average monthly wage for the top 30 best paid players in France this season stood at €41,237.

The average monthly wage of the top 30 best-paid players in France in 2016-17 is €41,237.

In 2007-8 it was €19,921

The wages still pale in comparison to football and the Premier League. The Daily Mail revealed earlier this year that recently relegated Hull pay their highest earner Abel Hernandez £35,000 a week.