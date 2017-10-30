Too soon to say if Sean O’Brien and Rob Kearney will feature for Leinster - coach

Leinster backs coach Girvan Dempsey says it’s too soon to say whether Sean O’Brien and Rob Kearney will feature for the province in their Guinness PRO14 clash with Glasgow on Friday night.

The pair both returned from long injury lay-offs to play in the side’s win over Ulster last weekend.

They’ve also both been named in the 38-man Ireland squad for the upcoming November internationals against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Noel Reid and James Ryan will undergo Head Injury Assessments after coming off on Saturday night, while Dan Leavy will also be monitered for a hip problem.

O’Brien captained the team for that game, and Dempsey says he continues to show his leadership skills - even if he’s not directly involved.

Meanwhile Munster have no fresh injury concerns following their loss to Connacht at the weekend.

Squad update | No fresh injury concerns to report as preparations commence for Dragons in Cork #MUNvDRA https://t.co/ZRU4wIfPkx pic.twitter.com/A2PvdffptW — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 30, 2017

Tyler Bleyendaal has returned to limited training, and with 11 players currently with the Ireland squad, Rassie Erasmus has confirmed Simon Zebo will be involved on Friday night.

They play host to the Dragons at Irish Independent Park.