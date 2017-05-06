Tony McGregor confirms birth of Conor McGregor's son

Conor McGregor has become a daddy.

Conor and his long-time partner Dee Devlin welcomed a baby boy into the world last night.

The couple have named him Conor Jack McGregor, and he was born in the Coombe Maternity Hospital at around 8pm last night.

Conor's father, Tony, confirmed the news this afternoon.

Tony said both mum and baby are doing well.

He told the Irish Mirror: "There’s great news for the McGregor’s and the Devlins.

"Baby Conor Jack McGregor was delivered last night at 8pm in the Coombe Hospital.

"He came in at eight pounds 14 ounces. The whole family are absolutely delighted.

"We’ve experienced this recently with our eldest daughter and there’s no better feeling in the world than being a grandparent. The parents are absolutely over the moon and everyone is healthy."