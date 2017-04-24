Tony Adams to offer contracts to Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson

Granada head coach Tony Adams have revealed that former Premier League duo Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson will be offered contracts in the summer.

The pair, who Adams brought in on trial, have been training since the former England captain took charge of the first team two weeks ago and have impressed enough to earn permanent deals.

Tony Adams from the Hodgson handbook! 😂😂😂😂😭pic.twitter.com/bIedThNc2q — David Lovett (@dlovett32) April 17, 2017

However they will not be offered contracts immediately, with the club's financial situation preventing the LaLiga strugglers from signing them.

Adams told Sky Sports: "They have both been brilliant and I would really like to take them and we will be offering them deals for next season.

"However, we have a cash flow situation at the moment that doesn't allow us to bring them in."

Former Manchester United and Sunderland winger Richardson, 32, was most recently at Cardiff last year, while ex-West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Reo-Coker, also 32, played in Major League Soccer from 2013-16 for the Vancouver Whitecaps, Chivas USA and the Montreal Impact.