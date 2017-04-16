Tony Adams refuses to be downbeat after first game as Granada boss ends in 3-0 defeat

Tony Adams felt Granada were hard done by as his first match as a manager in LaLiga ended in a 3-0 defeat by Celta Vigo.

Celta made 10 changes with Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg in mind, but Granada could not take advantage.

Goals from Jozabed, Marcelo Diaz and Claudio Beauvue settled the match, leaving Granada seven points off safety with only six games remaining.

The result might have been different had Uche Agbo's long-ranger gone in rather than struck the bar with the score at 1-0, and Adams was upbeat after the final whistle.

The former England defender, whose previous managerial experience came with Wycombe, Portsmouth and Azerbaijani side Gabala, told Sky Sports: "People will look at the result and see 3-0 and think it's been all Celta Vigo.

"Celta Vigo are a very good team, but I thought we created a lot of chances. They scored and we didn't.

"We're going to try again in the next game. We've got Seville on Friday and we're going to try and win that one.

"We're trying our best. We have limitations, we're all aware of our limitations.

"We're running out of forwards. I'm going to have to get my boots on. We've got a lot of injuries."