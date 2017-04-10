Tony Adams is the new Granada manager and people are wondering what Paul Merson thinks

In slightly surprising football manager news, Tony Adams has been named La Liga club Granada’s head coach until the end of the season.

The 50-year-old former England and Arsenal captain will take over a struggling Granada side, who have won just four league games in 31 and sit second bottom of La Liga.

He will replace Lucas Alcaraz, who was sacked on Monday after a 3-1 defeat against Valencia.

Adams is the vice-president of a company called DDMC, a football club management company owned by Granada’s club president John Jiang, and he’s also been doing some work with his new club since November – so perhaps the news isn’t as random as it seemed.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help wonder what Sky Sports pundits Phil Thompson and Paul Merson made of it all, after their criticism of Hull City’s appointment of Marco Silva earlier in the year.

If Adams achieves at Granada what Silva has done at Hull, he might just keep his new team up.