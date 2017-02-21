Tonight's Champions League theme was goals, and everyone was on board with the idea

We’ve become accustomed in recent years to teams playing out cagey Champions League first legs, so it was with great pleasure that we watched Manchester City, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid completely forget how to defend.

With City winning 5-3 and Atletico 4-2, there were a staggering 14 goals in just two games.

It was, unsurprisingly, a record-breaking evening.

7 - Today has been the day with the highest goal average per game in @ChampionsLeague history (since 1992). Feast. pic.twitter.com/yEnVzjHTWp — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) February 21, 2017

The @ChampionsLeague tonight:



⚽️ Man City 5-3 Monaco

⚽️ Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico



14 goals in 2 matches 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/J8dVzG9nyc — SPORF (@Sporf) February 21, 2017

And with so many goals already (Remember Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal and Paris St-Germain 4-0 Barcelona?) could more records yet be smashed? Leicester City’s defence might have a say…

29 goals from the 6 first legs so far in the #UCL - and Leicester's defence yet to play... 🤔 — Chris Osborne (@chrisozz) February 21, 2017

It was Manchester City’s blockbuster of a game against Monaco that caught people’s attention, with the sides rattling in a silly number of goals, eight in total, while entertaining the crowd.

Personally, we blame Pep Guardiola.

Last 4 teams to score 5+ goals in a CL knockout game:

Bayern [Pep]

Bayern [Pep]

Bayern [Not Pep but disclaimer: Arsenal]

Man City [Pep] — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 21, 2017

More records? You got ‘em!

8 - Manchester City 5-3 Monaco is the highest scoring first leg ever in a Champions League knockout tie. Bonanza. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2017

It’s safe to say it put the journalists through their paces.

I think that was the best game I've ever been to. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) February 21, 2017

Incredible. One of the best Champions League games I've ever covered. The Etihad was jumping. Brilliant. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 21, 2017

Meanwhile Jimmy Bullard took the liberty of declaring ALL OF FOOTBALL to be the winner.

Congrats @ManCity you gave a great account of yourselves & Champions League football - football is the winner tonight! Same as last night👇🏻 — Jimmy Bullard (@jimmybullard) February 21, 2017

However, not everyone was convinced. You can please some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time…

Poor defending. Yes, I am Scrooge. — Saj Chowdhury ⚽️ (@SajChowdhury) February 21, 2017

… but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.