Tonight's Champions League theme was goals, and everyone was on board with the idea

We’ve become accustomed in recent years to teams playing out cagey Champions League first legs, so it was with great pleasure that we watched Manchester City, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid completely forget how to defend.

With City winning 5-3 and Atletico 4-2, there were a staggering 14 goals in just two games.

It was, unsurprisingly, a record-breaking evening.

And with so many goals already (Remember Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal and Paris St-Germain 4-0 Barcelona?) could more records yet be smashed? Leicester City’s defence might have a say…

It was Manchester City’s blockbuster of a game against Monaco that caught people’s attention, with the sides rattling in a silly number of goals, eight in total, while entertaining the crowd.

Personally, we blame Pep Guardiola.

More records? You got ‘em!

It’s safe to say it put the journalists through their paces.

Meanwhile Jimmy Bullard took the liberty of declaring ALL OF FOOTBALL to be the winner.

However, not everyone was convinced. You can please some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time…

… but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.
