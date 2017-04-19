Toni Kroos' son scored a goal at the Bernabeu and the Bayern Munich fans all cheered him on

Even though Bayern Munich were knocked out of the Champions League by ex-player Toni Kroos and his Real Madrid side, the German team’s fans showed immense class after the game.

With Real Madrid advancing to the semi-finals, winning 6-3 on aggregate against the German champions in the quarters, Kroos brought his son onto the pitch for a kickabout.

The result was a heartwarming moment shared between the supporters and the player.

Kroos’ son can be seen waving to the Bayern fans before running the ball into the goal, at which point the fans go wild.

It was a lovely moment after a thoroughly entertaining 120 minutes of football, and it’s safe to say many at Bayern would love to have the 27-year-old back at the Allianz Arena.

We’re not sure Kroos would have been able to help Bayern however; not with Cristiano Ronaldo in hat-trick scoring form for Real Madrid.
