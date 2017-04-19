Toni Kroos' son scored a goal at the Bernabeu and the Bayern Munich fans all cheered him on
Even though Bayern Munich were knocked out of the Champions League by ex-player Toni Kroos and his Real Madrid side, the German team’s fans showed immense class after the game.
With Real Madrid advancing to the semi-finals, winning 6-3 on aggregate against the German champions in the quarters, Kroos brought his son onto the pitch for a kickabout.
The result was a heartwarming moment shared between the supporters and the player.
Thanks to all @fcbayern supporters who made it such a special night for my son! pic.twitter.com/q1FFW2Pp9H— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) April 19, 2017
Kroos’ son can be seen waving to the Bayern fans before running the ball into the goal, at which point the fans go wild.
It was a lovely moment after a thoroughly entertaining 120 minutes of football, and it’s safe to say many at Bayern would love to have the 27-year-old back at the Allianz Arena.
@ToniKroos @FCBayern this is what we should love: sportsmanship beyond winning or losing!— Nyubrix (@nyubrix) April 19, 2017
@ToniKroos @FCBayern @FCBayern is missing you @ToniKroos— Mohd Sophian (@izzsophian) April 19, 2017
We’re not sure Kroos would have been able to help Bayern however; not with Cristiano Ronaldo in hat-trick scoring form for Real Madrid.
