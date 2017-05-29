Tomas O Sé likens Cork footballers to 'a herd of sheep going into a field for the first time'

Former Kerry star Tomas O Sé has likened the Cork footballers to “a herd of sheep going into a field for the first time and cutting loose around the place”.

Speaking on The Sunday Game last night, O Sé was strongly critical of Cork’s one-point win over Division 4 Waterford in Saturday’s Munster Championship quarter-final, a game they were expected to win comfortably.

"I don’t think they’re inspired,” O Sé said. “They look like a herd of sheep going into a field for the first time and cutting loose around the place.

“There’s no organisation or anything there. I wrote an article two years ago and you could put the same article into a newspaper today, and nothing’s changed.”

O Sé now plays his club football in Cork with Nemo Rangers and believes the talent is in the county, but is not being properly harnessed.

“The management have a lot to answer for, they’re in charge, they need to lead and instil confidence but it’s not there.

“People in Cork are disgusted with the way things are turning out. Peadar Healy and his management team I’ve no doubt are good GAA men but I’m not sure are they up to the job of leading this team.

“I think the county board have something to answer for. They picked the guys in charge.

“You look back the years and what (former manager) Billy Morgan did with teams and how he inspired them.”