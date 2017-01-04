Tito Ortiz won an eye-watering amount of money betting on Amanda Nunes to beat Ronda Rousey

Not everyone saw Amanda Nunes’ stunning victory over Ronda Rousey coming, but there were plenty of forward-thinking people who did and received a strong pay day as a result.

Tito Ortiz, one of UFC’s earliest stars, was one of them. The former light heavyweight champion posted to his Instagram to let his 90,000 followers know just how much he’d won from a $50,000 (£40,700) bet.

Take it in.

You have to love easy bets! #ufc207 A photo posted by titoortiz1999 (@titoortiz1999) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:50pm PST

The UFC Hall of Fame member bagged himself a huge $127,500 (£103,800).

Not everyone has the money to put down that kind of bet, but it takes a lot of faith to risk that much on a fight most people had trouble calling.

But after just 48 seconds of the UFC 207 main event Tito would have been smiling at the sight of the referee calling an end to the fight, following some seriously brutal strikes from Amanda.

And if you’re looking for some tips for any upcoming fights, Tito’s Twitter is probably the place to be looking…