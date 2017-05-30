Tipperary's Evan Comerford to learn fate; John McGrath suffers hamstring injury

By Jackie Cahill

Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford could learn today whether or not he faces a 12-week suspension that could end his inter-county season.

The Premier County’s Competitions Control Committee (CCC) met last night after receiving referee Paddy Russell’s match report yesterday morning.

Evan Comerford

Kilsheelan-Kilcash player Comerford was sent off in the closing stages of his club’s defeat to JK Brackens in the county SFC last week.

And Russell, who refereed All-Ireland SFC finals in 1990 and 1995, is understood to have reported Comerford for ‘minor physical interference’ following an incident involving the pair.

An infraction of the nature would impact on Comerford’s inter-county season as it covers all codes and levels.

If a 12-week suspension is handed down by the CCC, chaired by county board vice-chairman John Devane, Comerford would be ruled out of action at all levels until mid-August.

The Kilsheelan-Kilcash club will receive notification of the proposed suspension in correspondence from the CCC, but would have the option of taking the case to the county's hearings committee.

Confirmation would come as a major blow to Tipperary manager Liam Kearns ahead of the Munster SFC semi-final with Cork on Saturday week, June 10.

Comerford’s kick-outs are a central part of the Tipp gameplan under Kearns, and the 22-year-old was nominated for an All-Star last year on the back of a stellar campaign.

Kearns has suffered a couple of fresh injury setbacks in recent days, as vastly-experienced defender Ciaran McDonald will miss the trip to Páirc Uí Rinn after he was injured on club duty with Aherlow Gaels against Fethard last week.

Forward Philip Austin also looks set to miss out with a groin problem, while Colm O’Shaughnessy, a regular at corner back last year, may only be fit enough for a bench role.

That could leave Kearns without five of his championship team from last year, when the absence of 2016 captain Peter Acheson, who’s in Dubai, is factored in.

John McGrath.

Meanwhile, Tipp senior hurler John McGrath suffered a hamstring injury on duty with Loughmore-Castleiney against Borris-Ileigh on Sunday.

But with almost five weeks until Tipp take on Leinster opposition in their first All-Ireland SHC qualifier, it’s expected that All-Star forward McGrath will have recovered in plenty of time.

Tipp resume collective training this evening for the first time since the Munster SHC quarter-final defeat to Cork nine days ago.