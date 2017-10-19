Tipperary invite Cathal Barrett back into the fold

By John Fogarty

Cathal Barrett has been invited back into the Tipperary panel, the Irish Examiner has learned.

According to Tipperary team sources, the Holycross-Ballycahill man has been asked to rejoin the squad for forthcoming pre-season training after he was dropped from the panel last May for a disciplinary breach.

There had been calls and suggestions that Michael Ryan would reintroduce the 23-year-old to the set-up prior to the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway in August.

They came in the wake of difficulties the Tipperary full-back line had in the quarter-final win over Clare but Ryan would not be moved.

Barrett, an All-Star last year and young hurler of the year in 2014, injured knee ligaments in the Munster first round defeat to Cork and would have missed the qualifier against Westmeath.

Earlier this week, fellow corner-back Michael Cahill said he would welcome a return for Cahill to the group.

“I don’t know what the situation is myself. Absolutely, Cathal is probably one of the best cornerbacks in the country and you always want to see your best hurlers playing.

"I have no doubt that he will get the chance again like and sure it’s up to Cathal then to do whatever he does with the chance. Yeah, look it would be great to see one of our top players back playing.”