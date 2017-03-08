Tipperary hurling legend Michael Maher dies

Five-time All-Ireland title winner Michael Maher has died aged 87.

The Tipperary legend had played for his county from 1951 to 1966 and went on to be Tipperary County Board Chairman and Munster Council Chairman after his playing retirement.

Michael Maher pictured in 2010.

In addition to his five senior All-Ireland medals, Maher won six Munster titles, eight hurling leagues and an All-Ireland at minor level.

The full-back also won three county titles with his club, Holycross-Ballycahill.

The Tipperary Star reports that Maher passed away after a lengthy illness. He had been living in a nursing home for some time before his death and had been visited by the Tipperary team with the Liam McCarthy Cup after their All-Ireland success last year.