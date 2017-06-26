Tipperary face Westmeath seeking hurling qualifier redemption

All-Ireland champions Tipperary will begin their hurling qualifier quest with a clash against Westmeath, as the Premier seek redemption from their Munster championship loss to Cork, writes Peter McNamara.

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny have been drawn against Limerick. In what was an underwhelming draw in many respects, that tie represents the pick of the round, for obvious reasons.

The Cats will need to be on guard against John Kiely’s Treaty men, though will be expected to advance.

Dublin and Waterford, meanwhile, will also be favoured to negotiate their tussles with Laois and Offaly respectively.

In contrast, the All-Ireland SFC round 2B qualifier draw threw up four intriguing encounters with Wexford facing Monaghan and Cavan meeting Tipperary the two more eye-catching fixtures.

Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney, of course, will be taking on the Farney, a side he has so much history with over the years.

Carlow, fresh from their one-point defeat of London, will play Leitrim who were humbled by Roscommon.

And, finally, Westmeath and Armagh will also collide in what looks like a winnable game for Kieran McGeeney’s side.

All-Ireland senior hurling qualifier round one draw:

Dublin v Laois;

Kilkenny v Limerick;

Offaly v Waterford;

Tipperary v Westmeath

All-Ireland senior football qualifier round 2B:

Wexford v Monaghan;

Westmeath v Armagh;

Carlow v Leitrim;

Cavan v Tipperary