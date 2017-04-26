Tipperary can make Cork pay after League final loss

It’s happening already. The number of Leeside voices suggesting Cork can beat Tipp in the Munster SHC have multiplied, a bit like those infamous ‘mushrooms’ they speak of, overnight and out of nowhere, writes Peter McNamara.

Since last Sunday, the Premier have become, to a growing minority, an overrated team.

While even writing those sentences a sarcastic grin breaks out.

If Tipp are overrated, what does that make the teams they have hammered in the last two years or so? Mick Ryan’s side had a day to forget, it happens every group.

It’s ironic, however, I am more convinced that Dublin and Tipp will end this year as All-Ireland champions because they lost their respective league finals.

No side wants to lose a final of any description. Yet, longer-term, the defending All-Ireland title-holders will probably benefit from falling to Kerry and Galway in the secondary competitions.

In the case of the Premier, getting a wretched display out of the system in April is no bad thing.

In fact, the longer you go around bullying opponents for fun you become more and more susceptible to being caught by a pumped up rebel at the worst time.

Best to flush out the tank now and refuel than chug along in the increasing fumes that surrounds your pedestal.

There were murmurings that this was more than a day of off-colour, that the Tribesmen had exposed weaknesses we never knew were there.

Galway further exposed weaknesses, for sure, but in the league structure more than in Tipp’s gameplan.

David Burke, in his trophy-acceptance speech, even referenced how much fresher the westerners could have been coming from the calmer waters of Division 1B.

As an extension of that salient point, people should remember too that Galway had the advantage of having contested two games against Limerick at the same venue in recent weeks.

It is a minor detail, but a detail all the same. Situations such as that allow players to become familiar with certain surroundings.

Where in the previous weekend, for example, Joe Canning’s shooting was, frequently, inaccurate, the Portumna man was far more assured in front of the posts on this occasion.

Tipp, of course, have contested many matches in the Gaelic Grounds in the past. Yet, even the routine Micheál Donoghue’s charges would have implemented en route to Limerick for the third time in the space of four weeks would be beneficial to them.

To some, things like that will seem insignificant. However, how often have we heard the likes of the Kilkenny players relay that having the same routine for each September trip to headquarters can make life a little easier? Inches.

If enough of the small things add up, it usually leads to a performance of substance which is what we got from Galway.

Donoghue’s side were extremely good, obviously, but it wasn’t a world-beating performance they produced, either. After all, it didn’t have to be.

In fact, the game, as a spectacle, was even underwhelming in the short time it was competitive, in the first half of the first-half. It was laden with unforced errors on both sides.

At the risk of sounding like doing a disservice to Galway, the opening period revolved around them making less mistakes than the Premier rather than the former being particularly impressive.

Then again, it could also be argued Donoghue is carving out a group of polished grafters than sparkling diamonds.

Maybe that is exactly what Galway require to realise their All-Ireland title ambitions.

Nevertheless, I know, if the counties are to meet again in the summer, where my money would be going and it’s not on the new league champions.

Furthermore, last Sunday reiterated the point, as if we needed reminding, of how Séamus Callanan’s presence shapes Tipp’s attack and overall gameplan.

Even if Callanan is not firing on every searing cylinder he still worries opposing defences, obviously.

Take him out of the equation and the arithmetic doesn’t add up. Well, not on the days that truly count, anyway. It’s basically like Barcelona minus Lionel Messi. How many trophies would the Catalans have won without him? You have to have the player that sets everybody else in motion, on the pitch.

Even John McGrath, the player of the season thus far, was curiously a shadow of himself.

At the end of it all, though, it was merely an occasion whereby the circumstances contrived against Tipp.

All of this might come across as disingenuous to Galway. It isn’t meant to be. Nevertheless, it is difficult to get away from the fact that game on Sunday was not a true-run race.

Of course, it is likely there is even more to come from Donoghue’s outfit. There is no reason to think they cannot be absolutely rampant in the Leinster SHC and beyond.

Still, the only way of being truly convinced Galway are ready now to take the greatest leap of all is how they perform against Dublin in the provincial championship.

If they rack up a score of note that day in victory then they can be feared as a team with arguably as worthy September credentials as Tipp.

However, were the Tribesmen to flatter to deceive in that Leinster semi-final you can definitely put last Sunday down to Tipp’s shortcomings and not their brilliance.

Galway, after all, are, traditionally, their own worst enemies.

Donoghue, for all that, is cultivating a mindset that is eroding a spinelessness unbecoming of a squad blessed with technical ability.

The only problem Galway now have is that they could fall foul of their own success.

Expectations will be that Ger Cunningham’s Metropolitans will be readily dismissed.

Yet, Dublin will be lurking in the long grass, far from an ideal scenario for Galway, especially as Cunningham’s team are a genuine threat at full-strength.

There is, however, a counterargument to the notion Tipp are now more vulnerable to a Cork jolt and that is that the former county could blow Kieran Kingston’s unit away.

Now that is more plausible than a Rebel triumph.