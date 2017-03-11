Tipperary and Kilkenny play out pulsating draw

The 14,763 spectators in Thurles this evening were treated to an absorbing show of hurling as last year’s All-Ireland finalists had to settle for a point, writes John Fogarty.

Tipperary’s unbeaten run going back to last April continues but they will rue their 10 second-half wides, particularly their ones late on including Seamus Callanan’s ground stroke after Eoin Murphy had saved superby from John McGrath in the 66th minute.

Kilkenny merited their share of their spoils although they didn’t go ahead until seconds after McGrath and Callanan's shots when the excellent Cillian Buckley broke forward from a puck-out.

However, Tipperary substitute Steven O’Brien brought Tipp back level again and it was they who had the better chances to take the two points in the closing stages.

TJ Reid’s third goal in the 56th minute, his second from a penalty, had brought Kilkenny level after Pádraic Maher had committed a needless free on Liam Blanchfield. If Tipperary were the better in the first half, Kilkenny, led by Richie Hogan with four second-half points, were superior in the second.

Tipperary breached Murphy’s goal-line as early as the third minute when Ronan Maher fetched superbly, offloaded to Sean Curran who delivered long into the full-forward line. After Callanan had failed with his initial shot, Paul Murphy left John McGrath too much space to send the ball to the net.

Kilkenny, who had gone their previous five outings without a goal, responded with one just two minutes later when Reid finished spectacularly to Daragh Mooney’s top left corner from distance.

Tipperary came back with the next four points of the game before finding another goal in the 22nd minute when John O’Dwyer had the awareness to find an unmarked Niall O’Meara.

The score put Tipperary eight points ahead although Kilkenny found their range with the next three, all of them from Reid, two of them frees. He then converted a penalty on the half hour mark when Michael Cahill was adjudged to have fouled Alan Murphy in the penalty area after a Reid point attempt fell short.

It catapulted Kilkenny to within two points of their neighbours but Tipperary saw out the half the stronger, scoring five of the remaining seven points, to lead by 2-11 to 2-7 at the break.

Scorers for Tipperary: S. Callanan (0-6, 3 frees, 1 65); J. McGrath (1-2); N. O’Meara (1-1); D. McCormack, S. Curran (0-2 each); P. Maher, N. McGrath, J. O’Dwyer, S. O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: T.J. Reid (3-5, 2-0 pens, 0-4 frees); R. Hogan (0-4); C. Buckley (0-3); W. Walsh (0-2).

TIPPERARY: D. Mooney; J. O’Keeffe, J. Barry, M. Cahill; T. Hamill, R. Maher, P. Maher; S. Curran, M. Breen; D. McCormack, N. O’Meara, N. McGrath; J. O’Dwyer, S. Callanan, J. McGrath.

Subs for Tipperary: K. Bergin for M. Breen (35+1); J. Forde for D. McCormack (55); S. Kennedy for M. Cahill (58); S. O’Brien for N. O’Meara (68).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; P. Murphy, P. Walsh, C. O’Shea; C. Fogarty, S. Prendergast, J. Cleere; P. Deegan, C. Buckley; C. Fennelly, R. Hogan, T.J. Reid; A. Murphy, W. Walsh, L. Blanchfield.

Sub for Kilkenny: J. Maher for A. Murphy (40).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).