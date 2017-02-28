Tipperary admit that Congress motions were taken en bloc

A prominent Tipperary official has admitted that county board delegates voted on GAA Director General Paraic Duffy’s Congress proposals en bloc, rather than as separate motions, writes Jackie Cahill.

Last week, the Premier County voted 36-20 in favour of the ‘super 8’ format, which was subsequently voted in at the weekend’s Annual Congress.

But it is understood that a number of delegates who attended the Tipperary county board meeting would have voted against the ‘super 8’ proposal – had it been presented as a single motion for debate.

Instead, delegates voted on the ‘super 8’, the abolition of championship replays and bringing back All-Ireland final dates to August en bloc.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Extra-Time last night, Central Council delegate Sean Nugent confirmed: “They were put en bloc.”

And Nugent, a former county board chairman, insisted: “Paraic Duffy and the Uachtrarán (Aogán Ó Fearghail) said these are a trilogy of motions, they’re all connected.

“Those motions came up on the screen at the county board meeting, one, two, three, whatever number they were, they came up together.

“They came up together, I agree with that, but they were all discussed.”

A texter to last night’s show, who claims to have attended last week’s meeting, revealed that he/she was in favour of abolishing championship replays, but against the ‘super 8’ suggestion, adding that “it was a big blunder not to put the motions separately.”

Nugent added: “What I would say, and everybody that was at county board would agree with me, was that the major debate was in regard to the round-robin in the football, the whole debate was basically around that.

“While the All-Ireland finals back to August was discussed and the replays were briefly discussed, the main discussion was, without question, the round-robin.

“The vote was taken – that was the result you got.”

Tipp’s vote flew in the face of the wishes of Tipperary senior football manager Liam Kearns, his players and the county’s football committee.

And Nugent said: “They have discussed it and debated it and are coming at it from their own particular angles on it. You maybe have a manager like Liam Kearns coming from the angle of the county players and the round-robin, and they probably feel it doesn’t favour them.”