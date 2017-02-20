Tipp star Padraic Maher hoping to bring McCarthy Cup to Henry Street as he begins life as a garda

Tipperary hurling captain, Padraic Maher sported a different shade of Premier County blue today, thanks to his mother, writes Jimmy Woulfe of the Irish Examiner.

Garda Maher, along with nine other probationer members of An Garda Siochana, walked out of Henry Steet station in Limerick for his first day on the beat.

Padraic, 28, said: " Since I was in my teens my mother was always on to me about becoming a garda. Before I entered Templemore garda college I was working with Irish Water.

"When I finished at Thurles CBS I spent a year at University of Limerick doing exercise and fitness. I always wanted to get into the gardaí. But it was a long process.

Garda and Tipperary star Padraic Maher pictured in Limerick after starting in Henry Street Garda Station. Pic: Brian Gavin Press 22

"I eventually got there anyway. When I came out of secondary school Templemore College closed, and I first applied in 2013 and got in three years later in 2016. So it was in my head for a long while. "Thankfully I got in and now I'm here in Limerick for my first day. It's only over the road from me in Thurles. The months in Templemore college were challenging enough. But all of us in the class got though it, so that was great."

Mixing training and work will place new pressure on his daily schedule.

"We'll work it out and get through it. We do about three nights a week at present. This is my career and long term future as a garda. I'll work at it. I am looking towards a long and rewarding career. I suppose there will be a lot of challenges along the way, but I hope the experience I gain over the coming weeks, months and years will help and I'm looking forward to getting started here in Limerick today. "

Padraic won an All-Ireland medal in 2016 to go along with his two minor medals and an Under 21.

He believes being a Garda will help his hurling; "They both go hand in hand. You have to have a lot of discipline in both. Hopefully, what you gain in on will help in the other.

"Being in An Garda Siochana will help me in everyday life as a person and help develop my sporting career as well."

Padraic Maher (left) in a more familiar shade of blue

He expressed one goal at his new station.

"I'd love to return with the McCarthy Cup to Thurles again this year and bring it back here to Henry Street. I don't know how it would go down with some of the lads here."

Supt Derek Smart welcomed Padraic and the nine other new members of the force to Henry Street.

Supt Smart said: