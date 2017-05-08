Tipp get injury scare ahead of Championship opener with Cork
Tipperary have been hit by a potential injury setback ahead of their Munster Hurling Championship opener against Cork.
All-Star midfielder Patrick 'Bonner' Maher suffered a hamstring injury while playing for his club Lorrha-Dorrha yesterday, and is now rated as doubtful for the game.
Maher has already missed a number of Tipp's league games as he was away on Army duty.
