Tipp get injury scare ahead of Championship opener with Cork

Tipperary have been hit by a potential injury setback ahead of their Munster Hurling Championship opener against Cork.

All-Star midfielder Patrick 'Bonner' Maher suffered a hamstring injury while playing for his club Lorrha-Dorrha yesterday, and is now rated as doubtful for the game.

Maher has already missed a number of Tipp's league games as he was away on Army duty.
