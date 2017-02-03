Tiger Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with a 'bad back'

Former world number one Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic before the start of his second round due to a back injury.

Woods insisted he had not suffered a setback despite his comeback continuing in demoralising fashion, the 14-time major winner failing to card a single birdie as he slumped to an opening 77, two shots worse than his previous highest score in the event.

The 41-year-old had said on Wednesday that his latest swing has been designed to "play away from pain" as he returned to action following the injury which required three operations in the space of 19 months.

However, he did not look 100 per cent fit at various points in his round, climbing gingerly out of a greenside bunker on his first hole and notably grimacing as he walked off the tee on the seventh, his 16th.

"No, I wasn't in pain at all," Woods said after the first round at Emirates Golf Club. "I was just trying to hit shots and I wasn't doing a very good job. At the end I finally hit some good ones but the damage had already been done."

"On top of that, I could have hung in there, I could have shot something near even par if I would have made some putts, but I made nothing.

"The last two drives I hit off eight and nine today, there was something different."

In his first five appearances in Dubai, Woods never finished outside the top five and lifted the trophy in 2006 and 2008. He finished 20th and 41st respectively on his last two visits in 2011 and 2014, but his career record at the event was still a combined 92 under par.

Starting from the 10th, Woods bogeyed the 549-yard par five after failing to get up and down from a bunker, before dropping another shot by three-putting from just short of the 12th green.

Another shot went after his approach to the 18th came up short of the green and rolled back into the water, the world number 666 having to hole from eight feet to avoid a double bogey.

Woods struggled to get the pace of the greens and three-putted the fifth before missing from five feet for par on the next, while a miserable day was summed up by an uphill birdie putt on the ninth which was well short of pace.

"I probably left about 16 putts short," he added. "I just couldn't get the speed of these things and, consequently, it added up to a pretty high number.

"I just could not hit the putts hard enough. I left every putt short. What I thought was down-grain, downwind, would be quick downhill and I still came up short. In the wind, uphill putts into the grain, I put a little more hinge on it trying to get a little more hit on it and it still didn't work."