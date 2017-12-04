Tiger Woods rises by 531 places in the world golf rankings

Tiger Woods has moved up 531 places in the new world golf rankings after his top-10 finish at the Hero World Challenge.

The 14-time major winner is up to 668th after playing in his first tournament in over 300 days.

He was 1199th until last week.

"I think that we're going to sit down and figure out what's the best way for me to build my schedule for the major championships," said Woods.

"Work out how much to play and what my training cycles are going to be. Playing enough, but not playing too much.

"I don't know what golf courses I'll be playing and the best way to go about it, but we'll figure it out.

"I have had some tough times through the years with my back, so to finally come out on the good side and be able to go out and play is pretty cool."

Rory McIlroy remains 10th with Shane Lowry 62nd and Paul Dunne 75th.