Tiger Woods due in court with plea deal to resolve driving case

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is due in court to resolve a driving under the influence case, and is expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and agree to enter a diversion programme.

The 41-year-old is scheduled to enter the plea in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In the rehabilitation programme, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 (€215) fine and court costs.

Other requirements include attending DUI school, performing 20 hours of community service and attending a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.

Because he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, Woods also must undergo regular drug tests.

He was arrested in May after passing out in his Mercedes at the side of a road.

