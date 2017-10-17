Tiger Woods cleared to resume golf after latest back operation

Tiger Woods has been given the green light by his doctor to step up his rehabilitation from back surgery with no restrictions, according to his agent.

The 14-time major champion has been out of action since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February and in April underwent a fourth back operation in three years.

Woods admitted last month it was possible he may never play competitive golf again, but on Sunday he tweeted a nine-second clip in which he hits a drive, captioned ''Making Progress''.

And, according to ESPN, his agent Mark Steinberg has said the 41-year-old American has been cleared to resume full golf activity, after last week having a check-up with the surgeon who performed back surgery on him six months ago.

Steinberg said: "He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed.

"He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way."

Steinberg refused to estimate when Woods might be able to make a competitive return, however, saying: "We have not even talked about it. We will see what each day brings, what each week brings."