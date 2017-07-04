Tickets will be particularly scarce for Ireland's trip to Wales

Back to Sport Home

Republic of Ireland fans face a scramble for tickets for October's qualifier with Wales.

The Football Association of Wales have confirmed that the 38,000-seater Cardiff City Stadium, and not the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium, will host the World Cup qualifier.

Wales need only provide the minimum of 5% of seats for travelling support.

That means Ireland could have as few as 1,664 fans in the stadium on October 9.

Ireland are currently on 12 points, alongside leaders Serbia in Group D. Wales and Austria both have eight points, with four games to go.
KEYWORDS: soccer, ireland, wales, world cup, qualifier, cardiff city, stadium, Principality Stadium

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport