Thoughts and prayers pour in for Ryan Mason as Hull reveal he suffered a fractured skull against Chelsea

Back to Sport Home

Ryan Mason is in a stable condition after suffering a fractured skull and undergoing surgery, following a clash of heads while playing against Chelsea.

The Hull City midfielder went down early on in the game after colliding with Gary Cahill in the air, resulting in a lengthy pause as medics rushed on to the pitch to provide treatment.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital immediately, and is expected to remain there for the next few days.

Football players, fans and clubs have taken to social media to wish the former Tottenham man well.

Hull thanked the A&E and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital in London, where Hull had travelled down to face Chelsea.

The midfielder received treatment for around six minutes on the pitch, before being whisked away on a stretcher, with oxygen and his neck in a brace.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said after the match: “Everyone at Chelsea wants to wish for him the best.

“It was a bad accident with Gary and, I must be honest, after the first half also Gary wasn’t really good. He decided to continue the game.

“It was very bad this accident. Everyone at Chelsea, we hope to see him very soon on the pitch and to recover very soon.”

Hull will issue another statement regarding Mason’s condition on Monday.

KEYWORDS: Chelsea, Football, Gary Cahill, Hull, Hull City, Premier League, Ryan Mason

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport