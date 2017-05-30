Thomas Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund and the Arsenal rumours went into overdrive

Thomas Tuchel has long been rumoured as an ideal replacement for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in north London, so when the news he’d left Borussia Dortmund broke, there was intrigue.

The former Mainz coach joined Dortmund in 2015, and after a season in which his side won the German Cup but finished third in the Bundesliga, he and Dortmund parted company.

The news came at a very interesting time for Arsenal fans – Wenger’s future has been in doubt for months after a disappointing league campaign, but a surprise FA Cup final win against Chelsea on Saturday complicated things.

Further to that, the Arsenal boss met with owner Stan Kroenke on Monday to decide the Frenchman’s future at the club, so a few started to wonder if Tuchel’s availability might influence proceedings.

The only problem with that theory was that the talks between Wenger and Kroenke had apparently been productive.

Besides, would Tuchel really be an upgrade on Wenger?

His home record’s pretty good.

But if the reports that Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract at the Emirates Stadium are true, such records are moot.

A grim prediction for next season, there.
