Thomas Tuchel left Borussia Dortmund and the Arsenal rumours went into overdrive

Thomas Tuchel has long been rumoured as an ideal replacement for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in north London, so when the news he’d left Borussia Dortmund broke, there was intrigue.

Sky in Germany: Thomas Tuchel has left Borussia Dortmund. In March Arsenal denied they'd approached him to replace Arsene Wenger — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 30, 2017

The former Mainz coach joined Dortmund in 2015, and after a season in which his side won the German Cup but finished third in the Bundesliga, he and Dortmund parted company.

Thomas Tuchel uses his second tweet to confirm that he's no longer Borussia Dortmund coach. https://t.co/SrctSeR8qz — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) May 30, 2017

The news came at a very interesting time for Arsenal fans – Wenger’s future has been in doubt for months after a disappointing league campaign, but a surprise FA Cup final win against Chelsea on Saturday complicated things.

Further to that, the Arsenal boss met with owner Stan Kroenke on Monday to decide the Frenchman’s future at the club, so a few started to wonder if Tuchel’s availability might influence proceedings.

Thomas Tuchel apparently sacked by Dortmund... Maybe it's Wenger out after all? 😂 — SJ (@sarahjayneeee_) May 30, 2017

The only problem with that theory was that the talks between Wenger and Kroenke had apparently been productive.

Arsene Wenger and Stan Kroenke have reached agreement on 2-yr contract. Due to be ratified by board shortly. Formal announcement tomorrow — Jeremy Wilson (@JWTelegraph) May 30, 2017

Wenger verbally agreed new 2yr contract with Kroenke at yesterday's meeting. Will be rubber-stamped by board today & announced tomorrow #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 30, 2017

- Tuchel Sacked



- Then, moments later, reports that Wenger has agreed a 2 year contract...



Arsenal fans... pic.twitter.com/8KOcrNxCgP — BigSport (@BigSportGB) May 30, 2017

Besides, would Tuchel really be an upgrade on Wenger?

Hold on. Some want Tuchel in to replace Wenger? A guy who finished 18 points off the top like our guy in an inferior league? Have a day off. — Wrighty (@_Wrighty7) May 29, 2017

All in all, Tuchel MIGHT be a positive step. But it would be mad to pretend it wouldn't be a huge gamble. — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) May 30, 2017

His home record’s pretty good.

Thomas Tuchel never lost a #Bundesliga home game as Borussia Dortmund manager.



34 games

27 wins

7 draws

0 losses



Gone. https://t.co/3qm44aNqa5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 30, 2017

But if the reports that Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract at the Emirates Stadium are true, such records are moot.

Can't wait for Huddersfield away and their fans singing Arsene Wenger we want you stay — H² (@TrequartistaFC_) May 30, 2017

A grim prediction for next season, there.